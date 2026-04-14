FGN44 GERMANY-MISRI Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

****FS Misri reaches Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations

London: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Berlin on Tuesday where he will hold talks with German officials on a wide range of issues, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green energy and other key global and regional developments.****

CHINA-LD INDIA

China says policy to improve relations with India remains unchanged

Beijing: China on Tuesday said its policy to improve relations with India has not changed as it defended its move to publish new names for various regions in Arunachal Pradesh.****

FGN59 CHINA-US-HORMUZ

****China terms US blockade of Strait of Hormuz 'dangerous and irresponsible' move

Beijing: China on Tuesday termed the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a "dangerous and irresponsible move" and asked Washington and Tehran to honour the ceasefire.****

FGN60 UK-STARMER-VAISAKHI

****UK PM Starmer marks Vaisakhi with call for unity to combat anti-Sikh hatred

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he is committed to challenging voices of division within Britain's communities and combat the rise of anti-Sikh hatred.****

FGN6 US-IRAN-VANCE

****Made lot of progress, ball in Iran's court: Vance

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance said Iran has moved in the direction of the US during the peace talks in Islamabad to end the war and it was for Tehran to make the next move on taking the discussions forward.****

FGN43 PAK-US-IRAN-TALKS

****US, Iran may meet again in Islamabad for second round of talks by next week: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan is engaged in high-level contacts to bring Iran and the US back to the negotiating table and the two sides may meet again in Islamabad for a second round of talks by next week, according to a media report on Tuesday.****

FGN32 CHINA-XI-WASIA

****US-Iran conflict: Chinese President Xi calls to respect sovereignty of all countries in West Asia, Gulf Region

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in the West Asia and Gulf region should be fully respected.****

FGN27 UN-INDIA-POVERTY

****West Asia conflict threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty: UNDP report

United Nations: The conflict and military escalation in West Asia threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty and the country is projected to experience some loss in its human development progress, according to estimates and projections by the United Nations.****

FGN36 CHINA-LD EVERGRANDE

****China's Evergrande founder Xu pleads guilty to fraud

Beijing: Xu Jiayin, former chairman of China's property developer Evergrande Group, whose collapse has caused a massive crisis in the Chinese property market, pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement of corporate assets and corporate bribery.****

PAK-ASIF-WASIA

****Next round of Iran-US negotiations expected soon: Pak's Defence Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the next round of Iran-US negotiations was expected soon.****

FGN3 FUEL PRICES-AGENCIES

****Fuel, fertiliser prices may remain high for prolonged period: IMF, World Bank, IEA

Washington: The IMF, World Bank and the International Energy Agency said that fuel and fertiliser prices may remain high for a prolonged period as the situation in the Middle East remained uncertain due to the war.****

FGN24 UN-US-IRAN-GUTERRES

****Agreement cannot be reached overnight, talks should continue: UNSG on West Asia war

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for continued constructive discussions between Iran and the US, while stressing the ceasefire "must absolutely be preserved" after the talks between the two nations on the West Asia conflict concluded without a deal.****

FGN15 PAK-DAR-WANG

****Pak FM Dar dials Wang, exchanges views on US-Iran talks

Islamabad: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday told his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar that the top priority is to make every effort to prevent the US-Iran conflict from reigniting in West Asia and maintain the hard-won momentum of the ceasefire.****

FGN56 MALAYSIA-ANWAR-ASHA BHOSLE

****Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim condoles Asha Bhosle's death

Singapore: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday condoled the death of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, describing it as a "profound loss" to the world of music and culture.****

FGN18 PAK-PEMRA-ASHA BHOSLE

****Pak media watchdog issues notice to channel for running 'Indian content' while reporting news of Asha Bhosle's death

Lahore: Pakistan's media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.****

FGN16 PAK-JALLIANWALA-TRIBUTES

****Pakistan: Civil society members, lawyers pay homage to victims of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Lahore: A group of civil society members and lawyers on Monday paid tributes to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre at an event held at a court's premises in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.****

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