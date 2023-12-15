Former US Navy pilot Michael Cassidy beheads ‘Satanic’ statue in Iowa Capitol

On Thursday, a former Navy pilot and congressional candidate from Mississippi took down a “holiday Satanic display” at the Iowa State Capitol. He claimed that he did it to defend Christianity from the government’s endorsement of Satanism.

Former Navy pilot removes 'Satanic display' at Iowa State Capitol, faces charges(X/Michael Cassidy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Republic Sentinel reported that Michael Cassidy “surrendered himself to the police officers who were present in the Iowa Capitol, and they confirmed that the Satanic Temple of Iowa wants to press charges against him.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Sentinel added that “Cassidy faces a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief for his act.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cassidy, who identifies as a Christian, said that he was motivated to destroy the display by his faith and his concern for the country.

He told the Sentinel, “The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment.”

ALSO READ| US pushes for 'more precise' military operations in Gaza to save civilians

He also said, “Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed more and more in recent decades, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.”

He continued, “I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged. My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His actions drew praise from some conservative figures on X (formerly Twitter), who hailed him as a hero and a defender of Christianity.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, wrote on X that his organization “stand[s] with Satan Slayer [Cassidy], and is “proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another X user commented, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

Jack Posobiec, a conservative Catholic political commentator, wrote, “Death to Satan,” and posted a picture of the toppled idol.

Cassidy is a Harvard graduate and a retired Navy pilot. He ran for Congress in 2022, but lost in the Republican primary to Rep. Michael Guest, R-MS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also ran for the Mississippi State House in 2023, and won the Republican primary, but lost to a Democrat in the general election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON