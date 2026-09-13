Fort Hood shooting reports: Army officials confirm no active shooter at base; details of incident emerge

Fort Hood in Texas was under attention Saturday afternoon after reports circulated online claiming that at least three active shooters were at the Army installation.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The reports also claimed that people on the post were ordered to shelter in place.
However, Army officials confirmed there were no active shooters at Fort Hood, according to KWTX.
What happened at Fort Hood?
The reports spread through social media as people claimed a possible security threat was unfolding at the Texas military post. Some posts mentioned a shelter-in-place order, while others claimed multiple shooters were involved. Those details were not independently confirmed.
The situation is similar to an earlier Fort Hood incident covered by KWTX, when officials said reports of an active shooter were unfounded. In that 2020 case, Fort Hood officials said, “Rumors of an active shooter on Fort Hood are false” and confirmed that “No shots were fired.”
For the September 12 reports, the key confirmed update is that there were no active shooters at the site. There are also no verified reports of injuries or deaths linked to an active-shooter incident in the information currently available.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.