Fort Hood shooting reports: Army officials confirm no active shooter at base; details of incident emerge

Fort Hood in Texas was under attention Saturday afternoon after reports circulated online claiming that at least three active shooters were at the Army installation.

Reports of active shooters at Fort Hood remain unconfirmed as officials investigate. (Unsplash)

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The reports also claimed that people on the post were ordered to shelter in place.

However, Army officials confirmed there were no active shooters at Fort Hood, according to KWTX.

What happened at Fort Hood?

The reports spread through social media as people claimed a possible security threat was unfolding at the Texas military post. Some posts mentioned a shelter-in-place order, while others claimed multiple shooters were involved. Those details were not independently confirmed.

The situation is similar to an earlier Fort Hood incident covered by KWTX, when officials said reports of an active shooter were unfounded. In that 2020 case, Fort Hood officials said, “Rumors of an active shooter on Fort Hood are false” and confirmed that “No shots were fired.”

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For the September 12 reports, the key confirmed update is that there were no active shooters at the site. There are also no verified reports of injuries or deaths linked to an active-shooter incident in the information currently available.

(This is breaking news)