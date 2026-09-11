Ramapo College shooting reports: Alert for ‘armed individual’ on campus; what we know so far
Ramapo College issued an alert Thursday over an armed individual on campus, urging people to shelter as fears of an active shooter grew.
An alert sent about an armed individual on the campus of Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon sparked fears of a shooting and a potential active shooter.
However, the Mahwah police department said that initial investigation indicated the reports were “unfounded.” But the campus remains on lockdown as probe continues.
“The Mahwah Police responded to Ramapo College on a report of a party with a weapon at approximately 6 PM tonight,” a post on the department's Facebook page read. "The incident appears to be unfounded at this time.
“The campus was placed on lockdown and remains that way while officers search multiple buildings on campus out of an abundance of caution.”
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Ramapo College alert had asked students to urgently shelter-in-place in the alert.
“There is an armed individual at large on campus. If you are on campus, go into the nearest available room and lock or barricade the door,” the alert read. “Silence Cell Phone. Do not talk until safe to do so. Turn off lights.”
“Move toward area of room where the intruder cannot see you,” it continued. “If you are not on campus, stay away. This threat is real and imminent! Follow instructions from campus officials or local authorities."
As of now, there are no confirmed reports of shots being fired at the campus, even as a lockdown continues. No update has come from the local authorities.
Ramapo College of New Jersey is a public liberal arts college in Mahwah Township, Bergen County, spread across a 300-acre wooded campus near the New Jersey-New York border. The college serves more than 6,000 students.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More