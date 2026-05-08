Fortnite down: How to fix Epic Games outage amid server issues? 5-point solution
Fortnite and several Epic Games titles were down on Thursday
Fortnite and several Epic Games titles were down on Thursday, with users seeing a server issue. Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, showed nearly 9000 reports for Fortnite at the time of writing this story. The company responded, saying: “We're aware that players may not be able to log into or matchmake in Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have one.”
While many Fortnite outages are caused by server-side issues at Epic Games and cannot be fully fixed by players, there are still several troubleshooting steps that may help restore access faster.
1. Check Epic Games server status first
Before changing any settings, verify whether Fortnite servers are actually down. Epic publicly lists outages, maintenance schedules and matchmaking disruptions on its official status page.
Official server tracker:
Epic Games Status Page
If Fortnite is under scheduled maintenance, there may be nothing players can do except wait until servers return online.
2. Restart Fortnite and Epic Games Launcher
A full restart often clears temporary authentication or matchmaking errors.
Try these steps:
Close Fortnite completely
Exit the Epic Games Launcher
Restart your PC or console
Launch the game again
Many users report login issues resolving after a fresh restart during partial outages.
3. Check your internet connection{{/usCountry}}
Many users report login issues resolving after a fresh restart during partial outages.
3. Check your internet connection{{/usCountry}}
If Epic’s servers are operational but Fortnite still won’t load:{{/usCountry}}
If Epic’s servers are operational but Fortnite still won’t load:{{/usCountry}}
Restart your router/modem{{/usCountry}}
Restart your router/modem{{/usCountry}}
Switch from Wi-Fi to wired Ethernet if possible{{/usCountry}}
Switch from Wi-Fi to wired Ethernet if possible{{/usCountry}}
Run a speed test{{/usCountry}}
Run a speed test{{/usCountry}}
Disable VPN services temporarily{{/usCountry}}
Disable VPN services temporarily{{/usCountry}}
Connection instability can sometimes trigger Fortnite authentication failures even when servers are functioning normally.
4. Verify Fortnite game files{{/usCountry}}
Connection instability can sometimes trigger Fortnite authentication failures even when servers are functioning normally.
4. Verify Fortnite game files{{/usCountry}}
Corrupted files after updates can prevent Fortnite from launching properly.
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Corrupted files after updates can prevent Fortnite from launching properly.
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Open Epic Games Launcher{{/usCountry}}
Open Epic Games Launcher{{/usCountry}}
Go to Library{{/usCountry}}
Go to Library{{/usCountry}}
Click the three dots next to Fortnite{{/usCountry}}
Click the three dots next to Fortnite{{/usCountry}}
Select “Manage”{{/usCountry}}
Select “Manage”{{/usCountry}}
Click “Verify”{{/usCountry}}
Click “Verify”{{/usCountry}}
This scans and repairs damaged files automatically.
5. Update Fortnite and system software{{/usCountry}}
This scans and repairs damaged files automatically.
5. Update Fortnite and system software{{/usCountry}}
Epic frequently pushes downtime for major updates and hotfixes. Missing patches can block access entirely.
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Epic frequently pushes downtime for major updates and hotfixes. Missing patches can block access entirely.
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Fortnite is fully updated
Console firmware is current
Graphics drivers are updated on PC
Major updates like v40.30 and v40.00 previously required several hours of downtime before players could reconnect.
Why Fortnite servers go down
Fortnite outages usually happen because of:
Scheduled update maintenance
Authentication server failures
Matchmaking issues
Heavy traffic after new seasons/events
Epic Online Services disruptions
Epic generally disables matchmaking about 30 minutes before maintenance begins.