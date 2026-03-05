Fortnite down: Thousands complain of facing log-in issues; company provides update amid ‘profile query failed’ problem
Fortnite was reportedly down for thousands of users on Wednesday as users complained facing the ‘profile query failed’ issue.
Fortnite, the popular battle royale from Epic Games, ran into troubles on Wednesday. At the time of writing over 12,000 people faced problems as per Downdetector.
Fortnite commented amid growing outrage. “Hey everyone, we're aware Fortnite logins are partially down at the moment for players, and we’re working to fix this. Keep an eye out for a follow up post when we have an update on this issue,” they said on X.
They had previously posted about possible issues in the Middle East. “There are ongoing internet service disruptions in the Middle East and players may be experiencing increased latency. We're rerouting to nearby local servers in the region to try and improve this, and will keep you updated on any further developments,” they wrote on X on March 4.
Meanwhile, currently, Downdetector showed that most people were facing problems with launching the game. Some complained of issues logging in, while others faced server connection issues. The Downdetector map showed outages on both coasts – including places like Washington, New York, Boston, San Diego, and Los Angeles.
Fortnite users complain about outage on social media
Several users complained about Fortnite being down. “Great fortnite is down,” one person commented. Another added “Did fortnite just break for anyone else?”. Yet another person said “Anyone Else Fortnite Down ?”.
Many complained they were facing issues signing in. One asked “is log in for playstation not working again??”. Another added “As im posting this i logged in but servers are having issues logging in.”
Notably, today's outage comes after a scheduled downtime, as announced by the company. “OG classics make their return to Battle Royale!,” they said on X, adding, “Downtime for v39.51 begins at 4 AM ET (9 AM UTC) with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.” The game was supposed to be offline for 1.5 hours.
However, now, with the outage, it remains unclear when servers will be back up, though the company said they are working on the situation.
The new content will include skins which players can get from the Item Shop, including those of Rick Prime, Pickle Rick and Mr. PB and Squanchy. They can also look forward to a Disney's Hoppers collaboration and OG Classic Items will also be making their way back to Battle Royale.
‘Profile query failed’: What is it, how to fix?
One person commented “Im getting this error msg on pc: Profile Query Failed.” This usually indicates a temporary server-side issue. However, there might a network or cache glitch as well, which users can check on their side.
