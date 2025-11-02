Epic Games down: Major issues amid Fortnite server outage during Simpsons event; what's wrong

Epic Games Store is reportedly facing some issues, with users reporting they are unable to login. Downdetector showed over 4,000 people were facing issues on Saturday, at the time of writing. Several users complained of Epic Games login issues.(X/@EpicNewsroom)

This comes amid the scheduled downtime of Fortnite servers ahead of the launch of the much-anticipated Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover miniseries. Meanwhile, several users expressed their frustration at being unable to login to Epic Games.

What users said about Epic Games issues

Some users vented on the Downdetector page comment section. “Bruh epic games launcher ain't working on pc,” one person said. Another added, “Out of nowhere when i go to install a game i get ‘An unknown error occurred performing that action. Please try again’.” They blasted Epic saying they were getting ‘real sick’ of their ‘sh*t’.

On X too, several users expressed they were facing problems. “The entirety of Epic Games Store Launcher is down...,” one person wrote. Another added, “I can’t even log into my epic games store right now.”

Yet another said, “i got logged out of the epic games launcher and it keeps saying the request cant be completed.”

One user shared a screenshot of the issue.

“it just completely kicked me out of my whole epic games account and i cant log in…,” they complained. Another remarked, “Even the servers of the Epic games couldn't handle the new Simpson's season.”

Now, the Epic Games site shows a message acknowledging the ongoing issue. “We are aware that players are currently experiencing issues when trying to log in. Please visit the Epic Games Status here for the most up-to-date information,” the message reads. The Epic Games site shows there is a partial service outage.

What to know about Fortnite server downtime

Epic Games had confirmed the Fortnite server downtime already. They had announced on X that servers were taken offline after the Welcome, Our Alien Overlords live event ended. Downtime started at 3:30 PM GMT (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT) on November 1.

The server downtime is expected to last five hours, give or take. Thus, users are looking ahead to servers being back online by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, now they have a larger problem with being unable to access the Epic Games store at all.