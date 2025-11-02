The Simpsons Fortnite update: When are servers back online amid massive outage? Downtime details here

Fortnite players are currently looking at several hours of downtime ahead of the launch of the much-anticipated mini-season based on The Simpsons. Epic Games has confirmed that the much-beloved battle royale game is currently offline for scheduled maintenance, ahead of the Fortnite x The Simpsons launch. Part of the crossover will also include original Simpsons shorts from Fortnite, both in-game, and on Disney+ every week.(X/@Fortnite)

This has left many players wondering when servers are coming back online. Several people took to X to ask the very same question. One person said on a Fortnite post about the upcoming mini-season, “when will the servers be back up.” Another asked, “Can we get a time estimate when servers will come back up?”. Yet another questioned, “Any word when Fortnite servers will be back on?”

When will Fortnite servers be back up

Fortnite’s latest update, version 38.00, is out on November 1 for all major gaming platforms, among which are PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Android.

Epic announced on X that Fortnite servers had been taken offline right after the ‘Welcome, Our Alien Overlords’ live event came to an end. Downtime began at 3:30 PM GMT (11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT) on November 1.

As per Epic's server status page, the downtime is expected to be for about five hours. Thus, if all goes to plan, Fortnite servers will be back up by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, Fortnite server maintenance has been known to go off schedule, GameStop reported, so players should give or take an hour from the overall estimated wait time.

Fortnite and The Simpsons hype up coming event

Both Fortnite and The Simpsons fuelled the hype for the upcoming crossover event. The Simpsons page on X posted “Woah, Fortnite has landed in Springﬁeld! It’s a shameless corporate mashup you won’t want to miss. Jump in later today! Until then check out our trailer.”

Fortnite shared the map for the upcoming event and wrote “80 players, all new Simpsons Map, so much new to explore soon! Where we droppin’ in Springfield?”

Part of the crossover will also include original Simpsons shorts from Fortnite, both in-game, and on Disney+ every week. On November 1, the episode titled Apocalypse D’Oh will drop, followed by Sugar High on November 10, Multiplidiocy on November 17, and The Incredible Bulk on November 24.