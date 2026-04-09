French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time Friday during a visit to the Vatican, against a background of the Iran war that both have condemned.

France's Macron to meet Pope Leo for first time at Vatican

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The French president was due to arrive in Rome on Thursday for a visit focused purely on the meeting with the pontiff, with no plans to see with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader with whom Macron has sometimes clashed.

Thursday evening, Macron was due to meet with his friend Andrea Riccardi, founder of the Catholic community of Sant'Egidio, the Holy See's informal diplomatic channel that is active in peace efforts and humanitarian issues.

On Friday morning, Macron will meet the French-speaking Chicago-born pope at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace for what the Elysee Palace called a "republican and secular visit".

The leaders will address a wide range of topics, from international affairs and the regulation of artificial intelligence a subject close to the pope's heart to climate change and humanitarian issues, it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It will be the fourth papal audience for the centre-right leader of France, following three with Leo's predecessor, Francis, in 2018, 2021 and 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will be the fourth papal audience for the centre-right leader of France, following three with Leo's predecessor, Francis, in 2018, 2021 and 2022. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Macron and Leo spoke by phone last May, shortly after the former Robert Francis Prevost was elected head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Macron and Leo spoke by phone last May, shortly after the former Robert Francis Prevost was elected head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Then, Macron told the new pontiff he shared "the ambition to reconcile the fight against poverty and the protection of the planet". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, Macron told the new pontiff he shared "the ambition to reconcile the fight against poverty and the protection of the planet". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The upcoming meeting with the discreet and measured Leo may call for a change in style for the seasoned French leader, who enjoyed a close and direct relationship with the Argentine Francis, whom he even addressed informally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming meeting with the discreet and measured Leo may call for a change in style for the seasoned French leader, who enjoyed a close and direct relationship with the Argentine Francis, whom he even addressed informally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - 'Intellectual exchange' - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - 'Intellectual exchange' - {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP the encounter would be more than just a diplomatic meeting, but instead a "personal, intellectual exchange". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vatican expert Marco Politi told AFP the encounter would be more than just a diplomatic meeting, but instead a "personal, intellectual exchange". {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the Trump presidency and the war in Iran, the current geopolitical environment is marked by "brutality and chaos", he said, with Macron and Leo representing leaders who want "to rebuild an international society based on rules".

In recent weeks, Leo has been more outspoken in opposing the foreign policy of US President Donald Trump, calling his threat ahead of this week's ceasefire agreement to wipe out Iran's civilisation "unacceptable".

Macron, meanwhile, has expressed irritation over Trump, most recently after the Republican's mocking comments about the French leader's marriage.

According to news reports, Macron may also use Friday's meeting to call for the release of French journalist Christophe Gleizes, who has been imprisoned since June in Algeria, where Leo is due to fly on Monday in a papal first.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

- Visit to France? -

Macron's delegation includes the former president of a commission over church sex abuse in France. The commission was never officially received by Pope Francis, despite its 2021 report exposing systemic scale of abuse within the institution.

Amid current debate in France, the issue of assisted dying and euthanasia could also be raised in the meeting between Macron and Leo. The Vatican regards euthanasia as a "crime against human life" and assisted dying as a "grave sin", with those resorting to such measures barred from receiving the sacraments.

A diplomatic source told AFP that Macron is expected to formally invite the pope to France.

Despite having visited France on three occasions to Strasbourg, Marseille and Corsica's Ajaccio Francis never made a state visit to the country, and declined to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

cmk/ams/ar/st

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON