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FS Misri calls on French foreign minister; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia situation

FS Misri calls on French foreign minister; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia situation

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 08:01 pm IST
PTI |
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London, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.

FS Misri calls on French foreign minister; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia situation

His visit to France comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Misri, who arrived in Paris on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation visit, called on Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

"Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East," the Indian Embassy in Paris posted on X.

His visit to France comes after his trip to the US, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other senior officials from the Trump administration.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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