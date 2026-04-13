London, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in West Asia.

FS Misri calls on French foreign minister; discusses bilateral ties, West Asia situation

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His visit to France comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries, amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Misri, who arrived in Paris on Sunday on the first leg of his two-nation visit, called on Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

"Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East," the Indian Embassy in Paris posted on X.

His visit to France comes after his trip to the US, where he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other senior officials from the Trump administration.

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{{^usCountry}} The foreign secretary will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foreign secretary will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the Secretary-General of the French Foreign Ministry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both Misri and Briens will discuss a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, artificial intelligence and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges, in addition to the latest global and regional developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Misri and Briens will discuss a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, artificial intelligence and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges, in addition to the latest global and regional developments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Misri is undertaking a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin for high-level talks on multiple sectors that have become increasingly critical amid a fractured geopolitical landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misri is undertaking a three-day visit to Paris and Berlin for high-level talks on multiple sectors that have become increasingly critical amid a fractured geopolitical landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The visit follows French President HE @EmmanuelMacron's visit to India in February 2026 and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe," the Indian mission said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The visit follows French President HE @EmmanuelMacron's visit to India in February 2026 and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe," the Indian mission said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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