Gabrielle Carrington charged with attempted murder after nightclub accident involving Klaudia Zakrzewska aka Klaudiaglam

Gabrielle Carrington or RIELLEUK, 29, who appeared on The X Factor in 2013 as a member of the girl group Miss Dynamix, has been accused of attempted murder after her car hit a social media influencer and two other pedestrians outside of a Soho nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Gabrielle Carrington has been charged after hitting Klaudia Zakrzewska with her car. (X/@TheBritishIntel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The social media influencer who was hit is still in the hospital in a life threatening condition and the event has rocked the entertainment industry and the online creator community.

What happened on Argyll street

London police noted that at about 4.30am on Sunday, April 19, they were called to Argyll Street, Soho, about an automobile involved in an accident with pedestrians outside the Inca nightclub.

Reports have pointed to a video doing the rounds on the internet where a black Mercedes is seen going on the pavement and speeding into a crowd gathered at the location. Onlookers could be seen rushing to assist some of the people who were hit. Police are not treating it as a terrorist act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Kelly Hopton-Jones? Influencer runs over toddler son accidentally; shares update One of the victims left fighting for life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Kelly Hopton-Jones? Influencer runs over toddler son accidentally; shares update One of the victims left fighting for life {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Polish-born social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska also known as Klaudiaglam is reportedly in a life-threatening condition at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Polish-born social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska also known as Klaudiaglam is reportedly in a life-threatening condition at the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zakrzewska, 30, has around 260,000 Instagram followers, and is a well-known personality in the London lifestyle/social media scene. Gabrielle Carrington: Who is she? What are the charges? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zakrzewska, 30, has around 260,000 Instagram followers, and is a well-known personality in the London lifestyle/social media scene. Gabrielle Carrington: Who is she? What are the charges? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Carrington initially saw a rise to national fame in 2013 when she entered X Factor with girl group Miss Dynamix, where she made it to live finals after impressing judges, such as Gary Barlow. Since she left the TV scene, she developed a large base of followers on the internet. According to Deadline, she also played a minor part in the 2019 urban crime film in a British setting, Blue Story, directed by Rapman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carrington initially saw a rise to national fame in 2013 when she entered X Factor with girl group Miss Dynamix, where she made it to live finals after impressing judges, such as Gary Barlow. Since she left the TV scene, she developed a large base of followers on the internet. According to Deadline, she also played a minor part in the 2019 urban crime film in a British setting, Blue Story, directed by Rapman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Carrington of Broadfield road, Manchester, is formally charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drunken driving. As Metropolitan Police confirmed and LADbible reported, she has been detained pending a first appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON