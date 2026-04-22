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Gabrielle Carrington charged with attempted murder after nightclub accident involving Klaudia Zakrzewska aka Klaudiaglam

Gabrielle Carrington, former X Factor contestant, was charged with attempted murder after hitting three pedestrians, including influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:04 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Gabrielle Carrington or RIELLEUK, 29, who appeared on The X Factor in 2013 as a member of the girl group Miss Dynamix, has been accused of attempted murder after her car hit a social media influencer and two other pedestrians outside of a Soho nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Gabrielle Carrington has been charged after hitting Klaudia Zakrzewska with her car. (X/@TheBritishIntel)

The social media influencer who was hit is still in the hospital in a life threatening condition and the event has rocked the entertainment industry and the online creator community.

What happened on Argyll street

London police noted that at about 4.30am on Sunday, April 19, they were called to Argyll Street, Soho, about an automobile involved in an accident with pedestrians outside the Inca nightclub.

Reports have pointed to a video doing the rounds on the internet where a black Mercedes is seen going on the pavement and speeding into a crowd gathered at the location. Onlookers could be seen rushing to assist some of the people who were hit. Police are not treating it as a terrorist act.

Carrington of Broadfield road, Manchester, is formally charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drunken driving. As Metropolitan Police confirmed and LADbible reported, she has been detained pending a first appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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