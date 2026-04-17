Who is Kelly Hopton-Jones? Influencer runs over toddler son accidentally; shares update

Kelly Hopton-Jones, a parenting influencer and registered nurse practitioner, has drawn attention after she revealed that she accidentally ran over her 23-month-old son in a tragic incident. She described the accident as “the worst day of our lives.” Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones shares her heartbreak after accidentally running over her 23-month-old son, Henry. (Instagram\ @hillside_farmhouse)

Kelly and her husband Brian Hopton-Jones posted on Instagram on April 15, saying, "Today has been the worst day of our lives. Life can literally change in an instant."

Kelly shared the incident publicly on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of support. She confirmed that the accident occurred as she was leaving her home when her toddler unexpectedly ran behind the vehicle.

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Who is Kelly Hopton-Jones? Kelly is known online for her blog Hillside Farmhouse, where she shares insights into parenting, home life and personal experiences. She has built a following through candid discussions about motherhood and family challenges.

According to her website, she is a trained pediatric nurse practitioner with a background in healthcare. She earned her nursing degree from James Madison University and later specialized in pediatrics.

Kelly and her husband, Brian Hopton-Jones, have a boy named Henry and a daughter named Lily. In a 2025 post, she wrote, “I met my husband when I was 22. Closed on a house together 5 months later. Married at 24. Struggled with infertility at 30. Had our first baby at 32. And a happy surprise at 34.”

She is also an author in addition to her online persona; in 2022, she released a children's book called Someday, which was influenced by her own struggles with infertility.

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What happened? In an emotional Instagram post, Kelly revealed that when she and her daughter were leaving the driveway on their way to a dance competition, her small son had walked behind the car.

She wrote, “I was driving. Our neighbors stepped in immediately and took Lily and we rushed to the emergency room.”

Doctors reportedly reassured the family that while the injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening. The child underwent X-rays and CT scans, which showed no severe internal damage.

According to her Instagram post, she emphasized navigating “true nightmare for parents”, the child, Henry, sustained pelvic fractures and abrasions, but is expected to recover fully following medical treatment.

She wrote, “What stays with me is the doctor saying, ‘He is hurt, but this is something he can recover from.’ A true miracle.”

Kelly posted multiple images of herself holding her son's hand, revealing his bandaged arm, and a photograph of Henry recuperating in a hospital bed following the incident.

The nurse practitioner influencer stated, "We are in shock," even though she is "so incredibly grateful" that her son's injuries are not permanent. She added, "We are so depressed."

Kelly identified numerous "what ifs" that could have avoided her son's accident and acknowledged that she and her husband were permanently altered by the experience.

She wrote, “I keep coming back to what I would tell my own kids one day if this happened to them. It would be a lot kinder than the things we’re telling ourselves right now. Accidents happen, and the only mistakes are the ones we don’t learn from.”