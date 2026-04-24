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Gabrielle Carrington-Klaudia Glam feuding over a man? Friend Lala gives update after London car crash

Klaudia Glam remains in critical condition after being hit by influencer Gabrielle Carrington outside a London nightclub. Close friend Lala denies rumors.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:53 am IST
By HT US Desk
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The London car accident involving Klaudia Zakrzewska or Klaudia Glam has seen a significant update, as the influencer remains in critical condition at a local hospital. On April 19, 2026, she was hit by a vehicle driven by an online influencer, Gabrielle Carrington or @rielleuk, outside a Soho nightclub.

Gabrielle Carrington reportedly hit Klaudia Glam with her car. (X/@OneSixTwoThree1)

Now, Lala, who claims to be a close friend of Klaudia, has gone online to correct what she says are false narratives about why the two women clashed.

Lala denies the 'man' rumor

One of the narratives going around online was that the fight was over a man. Lala has refuted that. She said she was at the scene that night and according to her, the altercation had nothing to do with a man.

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She reported that some individuals were attempting to twist the situation and dubbed such allegations untrue. According to reports, Lala claimed that Klaudia and Gabrielle were also business associates and the tension between both had long existed prior to the night of the incident.

The unfollowing of each other

One of the victims present on the scene suffered minor injuries, as per reports, and the cops have ruled out any terrorist angle in the incident.

Charges against Carrington

The Crown Prosecution Service has imposed serious charges against Carrington including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, drunken driving.

The influencer's alcohol level was reporetedly almost twice the legal limit, a breath test had shown. According to the IBTimes UK, Carrington failed to plead and was held on remand.

Carrington will have to appear in front of the court at the Old Bailey by May 19. Klaudia is still in the hospital struggling to save her life.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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