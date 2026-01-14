Edit Profile
    Gainesville shooting update: First info on suspect out after two officers shot in Florida

    A police-involved shooting in east Gainesville on Wednesday left one civilian dead and two officers injured, authorities confirmed

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 9:22 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    A police-involved shooting in east Gainesville on Wednesday left one civilian dead and two officers injured, authorities confirmed. The suspect was killed. Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya confirmed that the officers were at a nearby hospital, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    A police-involved shooting took place in Gainesville on Wednesday (Unsplash)
    A police-involved shooting took place in Gainesville on Wednesday (Unsplash)

    What happened in Gainesville? First info on suspect

    According to the Gainesville Police Department, the sequence of events began shortly before 8 AM local time, when officers received reports of a man armed with a gun outside Imeca Lumber & Hardware, located at 1201 E. University Ave.

    GPD Public Information Officer Art Forgey said officers responding to the call encountered the suspect as he attempted to flee the area in a vehicle.

    An officer in the vicinity was able to stop the suspect, Forgey said. After exiting the vehicle, the suspect opened fire, striking that officer. Two additional officers then rushed to the scene. One of them was also shot during the confrontation.

    The third officer returned fire, killing the suspect, according to police.

    Investigators later confirmed that a person was found shot and killed inside the hardware store. Forgey said it remains unclear whether that individual was fatally wounded by the suspect, and the circumstances surrounding that death are still under investigation. The suspect and the victim have not been identified yet.

    Minneapolis ICE shooting update

    This comes days after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, in a residential neighborhood of Minneapolis. President Donald Trump and his administration have defended the agent, saying he acted in self-defense. Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem branded 37-year-old Renee Good a domestic terrorist.

    Since then, there have been multiple instances of confrontations between federal agents and protesters across the US. Agents fired tear gas in Minneapolis as a crowd gathered around immigration officers questioning a man, while to the northwest in St Cloud, hundreds of people protested outside a strip of Somali-run businesses after ICE officers arrived.

    (With inputs from AP)

