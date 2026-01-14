Gainesville shooting update: First info on suspect out after two officers shot in Florida

A police-involved shooting in east Gainesville on Wednesday left one civilian dead and two officers injured, authorities confirmed. The suspect was killed. Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya confirmed that the officers were at a nearby hospital, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A police-involved shooting took place in Gainesville on Wednesday (Unsplash)

What happened in Gainesville? First info on suspect

According to the Gainesville Police Department, the sequence of events began shortly before 8 AM local time, when officers received reports of a man armed with a gun outside Imeca Lumber & Hardware, located at 1201 E. University Ave.

GPD Public Information Officer Art Forgey said officers responding to the call encountered the suspect as he attempted to flee the area in a vehicle.

An officer in the vicinity was able to stop the suspect, Forgey said. After exiting the vehicle, the suspect opened fire, striking that officer. Two additional officers then rushed to the scene. One of them was also shot during the confrontation.

The third officer returned fire, killing the suspect, according to police.

Investigators later confirmed that a person was found shot and killed inside the hardware store. Forgey said it remains unclear whether that individual was fatally wounded by the suspect, and the circumstances surrounding that death are still under investigation. The suspect and the victim have not been identified yet.

(With inputs from AP)