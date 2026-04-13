Actress and TV personality Collien Fernandes has sparked weeks of debate in Germany over sexualised online violence after accusing her ex-husband of spreading fake pornographic images of her online.

German actress breaks silence in 'digital Pelicot' case

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But as Fernandes told AFP in an interview, she was initially "hesitant" to file a criminal complaint.

Her lawyer encouraged her to press on, saying that this was the "digital Pelicot case".

French rape survivor Gisele Pelicot became a symbol of the global fight against sexual violence after waiving her right to anonymity in a case that shocked France and the world.

Pelicot's now ex-husband Dominique was convicted in 2024 of drugging her and letting scores of men rape her while unconscious.

Her lawyer's comparison to the Pelicot case "really stuck in my head," Fernandes told AFP, speaking in a remote interview during a break from filming in Singapore.

"I just thought the whole time: 'I can't let him get away with it'," Fernandes, 44, said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fernandes, also known for her work as a TV host and a model, says that for years she has been plagued by fake profiles in her name on social media and falsified explicit images purportedly of her being spread online which artificial intelligence and other tools have made increasingly believable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fernandes, also known for her work as a TV host and a model, says that for years she has been plagued by fake profiles in her name on social media and falsified explicit images purportedly of her being spread online which artificial intelligence and other tools have made increasingly believable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She has now accused her husband, actor and TV host Christian Ulmen, 50, of sending fake nude images of her to various men, as well as using a manipulated version of her voice to have explicit phone conversations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has now accused her husband, actor and TV host Christian Ulmen, 50, of sending fake nude images of her to various men, as well as using a manipulated version of her voice to have explicit phone conversations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fernandes says that in this way Ulmen led 30 men to believe that they were having a secret online relationship with her, including some from her professional circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fernandes says that in this way Ulmen led 30 men to believe that they were having a secret online relationship with her, including some from her professional circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} - World collapsed - {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - World collapsed - {{/usCountry}}

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According to Fernandes, her husband confessed to her in late 2024 in a hotel room in Hamburg.

She says that he refused to reveal the names of the men he had communicated with, telling her he was "too ashamed".

Her world collapsed and she took refuge together with her daughter at her sister's home.

Fernandes recalled having dinner with a producer where she learned that he believed he had had a conversation of a sexual nature with her online.

She said that she then came across a story written by her husband in which she is raped by 21 men while crying.

"To think that someone who claimed to love me took pleasure in a story in which I was crying totally destroyed me," said Fernandes.

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She divorced her husband a few months after the discovery, which also led her to revisit the Pelicot case.

An emotional Fernandes said that the "incredibly hard" case resonated with her so deeply that she couldn't read a full article about it without "bursting into tears".

She said it was the "strength" shown by Gisele Pelicot that gave her the courage to turn to the courts, put an end to the rumours surrounding her and fight on behalf of victims of digital violence who don't have her platform.

"I would really like to meet" Pelicot, said Fernandes.

- Death threats -

After Fernandes told her story to the Spiegel news magazine in late March, German prosecutors said they had re-opened an investigation against Ulmen.

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He denies having created or disseminated doctored "deepfake" pornographic videos.

Fernandes and Ulmen are also waiting to see whether the case will be taken up by authorities in Spain, where they also have a residence and where laws on online harassment are stricter.

After going public Fernandes received an outpouring of solidarity but also death threats.

Fernandes said she is "deeply moved" by the support shown by tens of thousands of demonstrators who have taken to the streets across Germany.

The case has put pressure on the government of conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz to swiftly draw up proposals to address online violence, particularly that involving deepfakes.

"I expect harsher penalties in Germany to make it clear to perpetrators that this is unacceptable!" says Fernandes.

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As for her personal recovery, she says she is rebuilding after the experience of betrayal through "intensive therapy".

She said that among the other victims of such crimes whom she has met, many have developed "post-traumatic stress disorders".

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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