‘Girls only, boys only’, students reject trans bathroom in Virginia school, walk out from classes in protest

Students of Loudon County high school in Virginia, are protesting against trans bathroom policies. They are demanding the authorities to go back to traditional male and female-only spaces over ‘privacy concerns’ Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Virginia, walked out of class to protest trans bathroom policies adopted by their school.(@ywapatrickhenry (Instagram))

School's decision to impose non-binary bathrooms and locker rooms comes after the Loudoun County district voted for gender fluid and trans students to use the such mix-use spaces of their choice

On Wednesday, 50-100 students studying at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, Virginia, walked out of class to protest trans bathroom policies adopted by their school.

Through posters and slogans students are demanding the overturn of the policy and demanding, ‘Girls only, Boys only’. They even met a small group of counter protestors, insisting the existing policy should stay.

The policy, officially termed 8040, was approved 7-2, and allows transgender students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

'It's a massive safety risk, and they [LCPS] don't do anything about it,' said one female student.

Only last month parents of a teenage girl launched a $30million lawsuit against the school after she was allegedly raped in her high school bathroom by a ‘male student wearing a skirt’.

Victim's father alleged Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia failed to adequately investigate his daughter's claims and attempted to cover up the sexual assault. He claims a biological male, who was wearing a skirt in a women's bathroom, raped his daughter in the girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021.

Meanwhile the school was also in news for all the wrong reasons after it reported 9 cases of students opioid-related overdoses this year — eight of which occurred in the last three weeks.

