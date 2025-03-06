Glastonbury 2025 line-up revealed: The 1975, Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo to headline the festival

The anticipation surrounding Glastonbury Festival's 2025 line-up has reached a fever pitch. The official list of performers was finally confirmed after a leaked poster had fans buzzing. As the world’s most iconic music festival draws closer, 210,000 eager music lovers will go to Worthy Farm in Somerset for five unforgettable days of live performances, art, and cultural experiences. Glastonbury Festival 2025 line-up confirmed, featuring The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo, with tickets selling out in 35 minutes.(Representational image- Unsplash)

Glastonbury 2025 performers lineup announced

The event scheduled to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025, this year's Glastonbury promises to be another epic celebration, with tickets selling out in a record-breaking 35 minutes – even before the lineup was officially revealed.

The highly anticipated lineup for Glastonbury 2025 has now been unveiled, and it's set to deliver some incredible headliners. The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo will take center stage, captivating audiences with their diverse sounds and iconic performances. In a special addition, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed for the legendary Legends Slot, a role he’s sure to fill with his timeless hits and magnetic presence.

As the first name announced for the festival, Sir Rod follows in the footsteps of past legends like Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue, and Diana Ross, promising an unforgettable set for fans of all generations. Previously, in early March it was claimed that Rodrigo and The 1975 were signed for the festival in an attempt to “appeal to the youngsters,” as reported by The Mirror.

Ticket sale details for Glastonbury 2025

2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable year for festival-goers, as it marks the final chance to experience Glastonbury before the festival takes its planned fallow year in 2026. After an incredible two rounds of ticket sales, which sold out in record time, there’s still hope for those who missed out. Organisers have confirmed a resale will take place in April, offering a last opportunity for fans to secure their spot at the iconic event. With such a star-studded lineup.

People who are due to pay the amount for their tickets risk cancellation. Those who have already registered themselves with Glastonbury are automatically eligible to participate in the resale of the tickets. The price of this year’s tickets for Glastonbury amounts to £373.50 with an additional booking fee of £5. Moreover, the packing and postage will be charged at an additional £10.25.