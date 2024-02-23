Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, February 22, 2024 HT Image

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;SW;20;77%;20%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;24;18;Sunny and nice;25;19;WNW;12;63%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;5;High clouds;18;6;N;9;66%;9%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, mild;24;15;A little a.m. rain;16;9;SW;28;64%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;5;An afternoon shower;9;3;S;31;81%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clearing and breezy;2;-4;Afternoon snow;0;-5;ESE;8;64%;99%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and some clouds;10;1;Clearing;10;2;ENE;9;60%;39%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-24;Very cold;-16;-34;NNE;10;61%;13%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with clearing;38;26;A stray t-storm, hot;37;25;E;12;52%;64%;11

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;16;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;WSW;11;69%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;A shower in places;25;15;SSW;11;59%;67%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;22;9;High clouds;23;12;N;10;41%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;36;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;ESE;10;75%;53%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;33;20;Hazy sunshine;33;20;SW;8;44%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;SSW;13;61%;3%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;18;9;Sunny and windy;16;8;W;27;46%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;SSW;7;39%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;16;9;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;SSE;20;47%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;12;8;Some brightening;11;1;S;17;63%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;21;9;A little p.m. rain;22;10;SE;10;70%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;20;A shower and t-storm;26;19;NE;11;77%;94%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brief p.m. showers;13;8;Rain, mainly early;10;6;WNW;13;81%;99%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Breezy;9;3;SSW;26;75%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;13;0;Partly sunny;18;5;WSW;10;54%;4%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. shower or two;13;8;Rain and drizzle;13;9;SSE;17;73%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warm with some sun;31;22;Some brightening;29;19;ESE;14;60%;26%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;34;17;Mostly cloudy;29;21;E;10;69%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Brief showers;7;3;A shower or two;7;4;NNE;20;61%;69%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Thickening clouds;22;12;Mostly cloudy;22;14;NE;17;55%;27%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and delightful;25;16;SSW;14;57%;7%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;30;16;A little p.m. rain;30;18;E;6;62%;70%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy and hot;33;27;Hazy, hot and humid;35;28;SSE;15;70%;61%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;10;3;P.M. snow showers;7;-3;NNE;20;68%;86%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid with some sun;32;25;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;S;12;73%;23%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Breezy in the a.m.;8;2;S;29;69%;27%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with hazy sun;28;21;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;NNE;21;41%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;W;16;35%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Brief a.m. showers;34;26;NE;18;64%;87%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy;25;10;Hazy;23;9;WNW;6;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Showers of rain/snow;7;-3;Sunshine;13;-3;SSW;15;30%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy p.m. showers;31;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;ESE;10;57%;82%;6

Dili, East Timor;A morning shower;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SSW;10;76%;81%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;7;3;Clouds and sun;8;1;SW;21;76%;24%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun returning;5;-1;Sun and clouds;10;0;NNE;14;44%;8%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;Cooler;16;11;WNW;29;58%;8%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, very warm;30;22;A little a.m. rain;23;18;SSE;11;80%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;32;14;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;ENE;11;40%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Nice with some sun;27;19;SW;13;66%;8%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A few showers;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;1;SSW;20;97%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;SE;14;58%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;27;18;Cloudy, not as warm;23;15;ENE;14;72%;15%;2

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;27;21;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;E;18;60%;70%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;20;Hazy sunshine;34;20;NNW;10;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Clouds and sunshine;20;6;NNE;10;36%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;11;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;10;SSW;16;57%;12%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;A t-storm around;34;25;W;15;69%;64%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;32;25;Hazy sun and warm;32;25;NNW;15;56%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;27;14;A t-storm around;30;17;E;12;56%;65%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;6;-7;Chilly with sunshine;4;-9;SSW;8;54%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and beautiful;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;WNW;14;15%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;19;4;Showers around;19;3;ESE;7;43%;60%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Very hot;39;20;Hazy sun and warm;36;24;NNW;16;41%;2%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower or two;10;4;Breezy;11;6;SSE;23;73%;55%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;NE;16;57%;1%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;W;10;70%;93%;12

Kolkata, India;Hazy and humid;30;21;Hazy and less humid;30;19;S;11;63%;6%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;7;70%;82%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Mostly cloudy;15;4;E;12;59%;81%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;11;79%;57%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;28;23;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;SSE;19;73%;22%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Sun and clouds;15;10;NW;16;67%;36%;4

London, United Kingdom;Showers;11;4;Variable cloudiness;9;1;WSW;18;74%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;19;9;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;ENE;9;45%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A shower or two;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;11;78%;94%;3

Madrid, Spain;Increasingly windy;14;4;Showers around;10;3;W;21;60%;81%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, humid;32;28;A shower and t-storm;33;27;NNE;13;73%;81%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Very hot;34;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;E;10;57%;17%;12

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;A couple of showers;34;23;E;13;59%;71%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy, very hot;37;16;Increasingly windy;22;14;SSW;27;54%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and warm;28;11;Plenty of sun;29;8;N;9;14%;2%;9

Miami, United States;Turning cloudy;23;16;Partly sunny, breezy;25;19;SW;23;67%;56%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Brief showers;4;-1;Rain and drizzle;7;4;S;22;89%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;38;26;High clouds, windy;34;26;ENE;31;64%;27%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;30;21;Humid;27;19;SE;19;79%;27%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little wintry mix;4;2;A few flurries;6;-15;N;10;73%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;-2;-3;Low clouds;2;-1;S;15;90%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;29;22;Hazy and less humid;31;21;N;13;46%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy and very warm;31;13;Breezy, not as warm;27;16;ENE;26;57%;91%;7

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;6;4;Morning rain, cloudy;9;2;NW;10;84%;71%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;W;16;63%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing, very cold;-18;-31;Cloudy and cold;-18;-28;NE;14;60%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;10;4;A shower or two;8;2;N;15;75%;56%;1

Oslo, Norway;Showers, heavy early;4;2;Showers around;6;2;SSW;19;82%;94%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Areas of morning fog;4;-18;NNW;15;75%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-shower in spots;31;26;Partly sunny;33;26;N;13;77%;54%;12

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;NW;15;63%;6%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;31;23;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;24;ENE;15;66%;71%;10

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;13;5;An afternoon shower;9;3;SW;19;78%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;33;18;Very hot;36;24;E;22;32%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;S;13;55%;8%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;23;NNE;16;58%;92%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and less humid;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;ESE;11;58%;4%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy with showers;10;7;Cloudy;9;0;SW;17;60%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon flurries;3;-5;Partly sunny;6;-5;N;6;57%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;19;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;20;8;NNE;9;78%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;21;14;Rain and drizzle;17;12;W;13;80%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SE;14;70%;79%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;4;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;N;18;77%;14%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;5;2;An afternoon shower;7;2;SW;20;86%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;26;Very warm;32;26;NNW;10;69%;44%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;25;15;Sunny and warmer;30;16;SSE;17;27%;1%;6

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;15;11;Downpours;16;7;SW;22;81%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;3;1;An afternoon shower;5;3;SSE;15;82%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Variable clouds;17;9;ENE;16;70%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, windy;26;17;Periods of sun;29;17;ENE;16;55%;30%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and drizzle;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;SE;13;59%;2%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;An afternoon shower;24;17;N;12;56%;44%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouding up;29;9;Sunny and nice;27;9;E;14;28%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;18;12;Sunshine and warmer;30;13;SW;8;57%;7%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;ENE;13;56%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy with showers;15;7;A little p.m. rain;12;7;NW;20;81%;91%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;14;4;Some sun;12;6;SSE;9;74%;33%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy with flurries;3;-2;Not as cold;6;-2;ESE;8;64%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and drizzle;6;2;N;17;78%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;12;67%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;13;2;Some sun, pleasant;16;2;SE;7;54%;7%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;29;22;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ENE;16;74%;84%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;8;3;A little a.m. rain;7;2;SSW;20;78%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;31;23;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;21;SSE;19;55%;82%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, not as warm;21;12;A morning shower;17;15;ENE;22;85%;48%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;4;-2;A little p.m. rain;6;0;S;30;87%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;NNW;10;74%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and cooler;6;3;A morning shower;9;1;S;8;81%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;12;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;NE;16;32%;5%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;12;High clouds;20;15;N;11;64%;3%;2

Tirana, Albania;Turning cloudy;18;6;Showers around;18;10;SE;13;66%;94%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with rain;8;2;Afternoon rain;5;1;NNE;20;86%;99%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;0;Areas of morning fog;7;-11;N;18;67%;18%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;17;9;Mostly sunny;21;15;SE;11;63%;4%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;10;Increasing clouds;21;11;WNW;13;55%;71%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, cold;-12;-18;Cold with a flurry;-9;-26;E;11;63%;46%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;12;5;Plenty of sunshine;10;6;ESE;7;83%;39%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;13;7;A morning shower;9;3;W;12;78%;95%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;SE;8;44%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Rain and drizzle;8;5;SSW;24;83%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds, showers;9;7;Rain and drizzle;10;6;SE;13;89%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;22;15;Clearing and breezy;22;16;N;29;68%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;WSW;10;55%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;11;2;Showers around;7;-1;NNE;8;69%;68%;3

_____

