Gold prices recovered slightly on Thursday, November 19, after falling sharply by 3% in the previous session. Investors started buying gold again after prices dropped to their lowest level in 14 months. However, gains remained limited because of a strong US dollar and growing expectations of higher US interest rates.

Gold prices recover after a 3% fall as strong US dollar and Fed rate hike expectations limit gains. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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Spot gold prices rose 0.1% to $3,725.57 per ounce by 1141 GMT on Thursday. Earlier in the session, gold touched $3,693.13 per ounce, its lowest level since September 2025. However, US gold futures moved lower despite the recovery in spot prices. Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4% to $3,726.50 per ounce, Reuters reported.

Gold prices rise on bargain buying

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The small recovery came mainly because investors started buying gold at lower prices after the sharp fall. Some traders who had bet on lower gold prices also bought back their positions, a move known as short-covering.

Deep Dive Why did gold prices recover after hitting a 14-month low? Investors bought gold after its sharp drop, while some traders also bought back positions betting on lower prices. The recovery was limited by a strong US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates. How do a strong US dollar and higher interest rates affect gold prices? A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, which can reduce demand. Higher rates can also make interest-paying investments more attractive because gold does not pay interest. What could influence gold prices after the recent recovery? Investors are watching Federal Reserve rate expectations, inflation concerns, the US dollar and Treasury yields. Further expectations of tighter monetary policy could keep pressure on gold.

Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital, said Thursday's recovery looked more like bargain hunting and short-covering after the 3% fall than a major change in the gold market. Vawda said the bigger concerns for gold remained a strong US dollar, higher bond yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve could take a tougher approach to interest rates, according to Reuters.

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{{^usCountry}} He also pointed out that most of Wednesday's gold price fall happened even before the Federal Reserve released its meeting minutes. This suggested that investors had already started preparing for the possibility of a more aggressive approach to interest rates. Strong US dollar limits gold gains {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pointed out that most of Wednesday's gold price fall happened even before the Federal Reserve released its meeting minutes. This suggested that investors had already started preparing for the possibility of a more aggressive approach to interest rates. Strong US dollar limits gold gains {{/usCountry}}

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The US dollar remained strong despite losing some ground on Thursday. The dollar index edged lower after rising for seven consecutive sessions. However, it continued to receive support from comments by Federal Reserve officials favouring tighter monetary policy, according to Reuters.

A stronger US dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This can reduce demand for gold in international markets.

Also read: US Treasury yields rise as Fed minutes flag AI inflation risks, Waller backs bigger December rate hike

Fed rate hike expectations pressure gold

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Gold prices also remained under pressure after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its October meeting. The minutes showed that policymakers were increasingly concerned about rising inflation and believed it could require a stronger response from the central bank, according to Reuters.

Comments from two Federal Reserve governors added to expectations of higher interest rates. Fed Governor Michael Barr said he would likely support tighter monetary policy as the US economy continued to face inflation pressures, Reuters reported. Fed Governor Christopher Waller also said the US central bank might need to respond more aggressively to rising prices.

Investors are now expecting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in December. Traders are pricing in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase and an almost 8% chance of a bigger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Higher interest rates reduce gold demand

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Higher interest rates generally put pressure on gold prices because gold does not pay interest. When interest rates rise, investors may prefer assets that offer returns, such as interest-bearing investments, instead of holding gold.

Analysts at ANZ also warned that gold could face further selling pressure. They said gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to hold high levels of gold, leaving room for investors to sell their holdings if expectations of tighter monetary policy increased.

Other precious metals also recorded mixed movements on Thursday. Spot silver remained unchanged at $45.04 per ounce, while platinum prices gained 1% to $1,384.60 per ounce. Palladium prices fell 0.4% to $944.38 per ounce, according to Reuters.