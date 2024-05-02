Google's antitrust legal battle: Meet Indian born, judge Amit Mehta, who'll decide its fate

Indian-born Judge Amit Mehta, who immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of one, is playing a pivotal role in the high-stakes antitrust legal battle against Google. With a background steeped in legal expertise and a commitment to public service, Judge Mehta brings a wealth of experience to the courtroom. As the Google antitrust trial nears its conclusion, legal experts remain uncertain about Judge Mehta's eventual ruling.

Who is Judge Amit Mehta?

Graduating with honors from Georgetown University and the University of Virginia School of Law, Judge Mehta embarked on a career that spanned both public defense and private litigation. He spent five years as a public defender, representing individuals who couldn't afford legal counsel, before returning to private practice. His varied experiences, including his tenure as a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, equipped him with a deep understanding of both criminal and civil law.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In 2014, Judge Mehta was appointed as a federal judge, a position that would soon thrust him into the national spotlight. Assigned randomly to the Google antitrust case in October 2020, Judge Mehta found himself at the center of one of the most significant legal battles against a tech giant since the Microsoft antitrust suit in the 1990s.

Throughout the trial, Judge Mehta has exhibited a keen intellect and a knack for injecting humor into the courtroom proceedings. Despite the gravity of the case, he has lightened the atmosphere with occasional jokes, earning praise from those in attendance.

The importance of Google's Anti-trust verdict

With closing arguments scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Judge Mehta is on the verge of delivering a landmark ruling that could shape the future of antitrust enforcement in the United States.

The case, brought forth by the Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general, alleges that Google unlawfully maintained a monopoly in internet search by engaging in anti-competitive practices.

What are the charges against Google

Google has been accused by the Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general, that the tech giant engaged in illegal practices to maintain its dominance in internet search. At the heart of the case lies Google's alleged payments of billions of dollars to secure its position as the default search engine on devices such as Apple and Samsung smartphones. Google argues that these payments were made to enhance consumer experience, while the government contends they were aimed at stifling competition.

Judge Mehta's ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications, setting a precedent for future antitrust cases against major tech companies like Amazon, Apple, and Meta. Throughout the trial, Judge Mehta has demonstrated a commitment to transparency, albeit with some initial missteps regarding access to court documents.

As the trial nears its conclusion, legal experts remain uncertain about Judge Mehta's eventual ruling. However, they emphasize his meticulous approach to evidence and adherence to legal precedents, suggesting that his decision will be thoroughly grounded in the facts presented during the trial.