Gospel singer nearly kicked out of Delta flight after she refused to stop singing

A gospel singer was nearly kicked out of a Delta Airlines flight after refusing to stop singing her latest single. Bobbi Storm, 36, a Detroit-based singer was nominated for Grammy Awards for The Maverick Way, an album by the Christian group Maverick City Music. On November 11, Storm shared a video on her Instagram page, in which she was attempting to perform her new song. In the clip, she was seen walking through the aisle, boasting that her song was “charting on the Billboards.”

Bobbi Storm was almost kicked out of a Delta flight for singing song(Instagram/Bobbi Storm)

As a flight attendant approached her and asked Storm to sit down, she refused his instructions saying that the seat belt sign was off. However, after a while, she sat down and announced, “I just found out I’m up for two Grammys. My very first time, you guys.” “I sing for the Lord and my song is out on all platforms and is called ‘We Can’t Forget Him.’ I wanna share this with you, guys,” Storm added. The flight attendant was however unimpressed by her announcement and told her to stay quiet.

Storm once again refused to quiet down and claimed that the passengers were enjoying her song. However, the crew member said, “Well, I’m not enjoying it. I’m asking you can you please be quiet?” The Grammy-nominated singer was still persistent and demanded, “Am I gonna go to jail if I don’t?” To this, he simply asked her if she could just be quiet but she denied it and said, “I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do.”

The staffer who grew impatient with Storm's constant denials, said, “I need you to follow my instruction. My instructions are for you to answer my question. Are you able to be quiet right now?” In response, she asked other flyers for an answer to his question. However, when no answer was received from the crowd, the angry crew member exclaimed, “OK, if you’re not able to follow my instruction, you will not be taking this flight.”

Storm finally gave up and replied, “If that’s the case, then that’s fine. If you’re the person in charge of it all, then that’s fine.” As soon as the flight attendant walked away, she told the crowd that she would continue singing for them in a low voice. Days after the incident, the gospel singer revealed on social media that Delta reached out for an apology. “There was no rules being broken. It was just me spreading my joy with people after they gave me the go to do so,” she said in an Instagram video.

