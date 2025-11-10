Government shutdown to end soon? Democrats, Republicans give positive update before Senate vote

The Government shutdown, which has lasted over 40 days, might come to an end after Sunday's Senate vote. Sen John Thune, the Republican leader, admitted that a deal with the Democrats was ‘coming together’, but there was no guarantee. Speaking to reporters, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., responds to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats(AP)

This weekend has been productive. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats proposed a deal on Friday focused on protecting the Affordable Care Act for at least a year. But Thune and President Donald Trump refused to negotiate. However, it appears that the Republicans are preparing to present a legislative package that would reopen the government into January while also approving full-year funding for several parts of the government.

“A deal is coming together,” Thune said on Sunday. “We’ll see where the votes are.”

Where things stand?

Democratic leaders are pushing for an extension of subsidies for health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act marketplace. After initially rejecting the proposal, Republicans have now signalled some openness in exchange for a later vote on the ‘Obamacare’ subsidies that make coverage more affordable.

How many votes are needed to end the Government shutdown?

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass funding legislation by the deadline, halting non-essential operations. Ending it requires passing a spending bill or continuing resolution (CR) through Congress and a presidential signature. Here's a breakdown:

In the House of Representatives

Simple majority: 218 votes (out of 435 members), assuming a quorum of 218 is present. With vacancies or absences, it drops to a majority of those voting.

Process: Bills pass by majority; no filibuster exists. Recent CRs, like the September 2025 deal, passed 217-215.

In the Senate

60 votes: Needed to invoke cloture and end debate under Rule XXII, overcoming filibusters (unlimited debate). A simple majority (51 votes) suffices for final passage if no filibuster occurs, but 60 is the practical threshold for most funding bills.

Process: Debate can stall indefinitely without cloture. The 2025 shutdown CR cleared the Senate 67-33 after 60-vote cloture.

How many Democratic votes are needed in the Senate?

The Senate’s 53-47 split gives Republicans some control. They need at least seven Democrat/independent votes to pass a bill.