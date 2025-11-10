Government shutdown vote: When does House return from recess after Senate vote? How many votes needed?

The Senate is voting on Sunday to amend a House-passed measure to reopen the government and end the shutdown that has now lasted over 40 days - the longest in US history. Before the vote, Republicans were reportedly confident that they secured at least 8-10 Democratic votes and would pass the 60-vote threshold needed to advance the bill, which funds the federal government till the end of January. US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson arrives for a news conference at the US Capitol (AFP)

Once passed in the Senate, the amended legislation will return to the House for passage before heading to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature. The top Democrat in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, on Sunday said he would oppose the ‘compromise’.

“We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” Jeffries said. “We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives, where Mike Johnson will be compelled to end the seven week Republican taxpayer-funded vacation.”

However, the House vote is unlikely to take place immediately. Speaker Mike Johnson announced last week that the House is in recess until November 16. The House last met on September 19. This could complicate proceedings.

How Many Votes Are Needed in the US House to Pass a Bill?

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill passes by simple majority vote, requiring 218 votes out of 435 members (assuming a quorum of 218 is present). If fewer members vote, it's a majority of those present (eg, 217 votes if 434 vote). This applies to most legislation, including funding bills to end government shutdowns. No filibuster exists, unlike the Senate. Per House rules, the Speaker schedules floor votes, and amendments can be debated before final passage.

Just before the Senate vote on Sunday, a group of three former governors — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine — said they would vote to reopen if the Senate passed three annual spending bills and extend the rest of government funding until late January.

