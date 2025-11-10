Government shutdown over? Inside Senate's deal to extend funding. What's next?

The government shutdown, which has lasted over 40 days now, seems to be nearing its end, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday. This comes as a bipartisan Senate deal has been reached to fund the government through January 30, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The publication added that the upper house is ready to vote on an Affordable Care Act bill in December. President Donald Trump talks with reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington(AP)

Earlier in the day, Axios reported that Republicans had at least 10 Democratic votes to advance the amended funding package.

What's inside the Senate deal?

As per CNN, the new Senate deal includes a complete reversal of President Donald Trump's firings of federal employees and also has provisions to prevent such an action in the future.

“It also would ensure food stamps are funded through fiscal year 2026,” CNN reported. The publication stated that at least eight Senate Democrats have agreed to vote for the deal, which was brokered between three former governors, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Angus King, and Maggie Hassan, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and the White House.

Senate GOP leaders have reportedly promised to vote on a bill regarding the the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

What's next?

If passed in the Senate, the amended bill will likely go to the House again. It then heads to the White House for Trump's signature, potentially ending the crisis in the next few days.

Once signed, federal agencies will resume full operations immediately, with furloughed workers receiving back pay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2013, processed within weeks.

Services like national parks, IRS tax processing, and passport issuance, halted since October 1, will reopen, though backlogs may delay refunds and approvals for months, as in the 2018-2019 shutdown.