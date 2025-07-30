Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Granada Hills daycare shooting leaves multiple injured - What we know so far

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 02:30 am IST

Shooting at a Granada Hills daycare left at least two injured. Suspect in custody. Children were present, but it’s unclear if any were among the victims.

A shooting at Kids Dream Learning Center, a daycare in Granada Hills in California on Tuesday left at least two people injured. The suspect has been taken into custody near Sherman Way and Balboa Avenue, the LAPD said.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

According to reports, there were children at the daycare on the 17300 block of W. Firma Ct. when the shooting happened. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims were children.

What prompted the shooting was not immediately clear, and the scene continues to be an active investigation, being attended by the LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Granada Hills daycare shooting leaves multiple injured - What we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On