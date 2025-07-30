Granada Hills daycare shooting leaves multiple injured - What we know so far

A shooting at Kids Dream Learning Center, a daycare in Granada Hills in California on Tuesday left at least two people injured. The suspect has been taken into custody near Sherman Way and Balboa Avenue, the LAPD said. Representational.(Unsplash)

According to reports, there were children at the daycare on the 17300 block of W. Firma Ct. when the shooting happened. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims were children.

What prompted the shooting was not immediately clear, and the scene continues to be an active investigation, being attended by the LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

This story is being updated.