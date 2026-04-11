Grand Central stabbing update: Suspect identified after 3 hurt in NYC; details on victims out

Grand Central stabbing update: A machete-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police after stabbing three people on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday morning, authorities said. Now, new details about the suspect and victims have emerged.

What happened at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday?

Police crime tape is placed at the subway turnstile after a reported stabbing and shooting at the Grand Central subway station in New York (AP)

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The attack unfolded around 9:50 AM ET, when the man moved onto the platform and became involved in a confrontation, according to law enforcement officials. He was reportedly armed with a machete and began attacking passengers, injuring three elderly victims.

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First details on victims

The victims, who have not been identified yet, have been described as a 65-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man. Police said at least one victim was initially in critical condition, while all three were transported to hospital and are now expected to survive. Two officers were also taken to hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Grand Central stabbing suspect identified

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, CNN and NBC sources cited officials to report that the suspect has been identified by authorities. No name has been released yet. According to officials, the situation escalated into a tense standoff lasting roughly 10 minutes. Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced toward them. He was then shot by police and later died from his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, CNN and NBC sources cited officials to report that the suspect has been identified by authorities. No name has been released yet. According to officials, the situation escalated into a tense standoff lasting roughly 10 minutes. Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced toward them. He was then shot by police and later died from his injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, with a history of prior arrests, including incidents involving menacing behavior and attacks with sharp objects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, with a history of prior arrests, including incidents involving menacing behavior and attacks with sharp objects. {{/usCountry}}

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The suspect had reportedly been acting erratically on a subway train.

Kathy Hochul, Zohran Mamdani react

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the violence, stating on social media that ‘innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence’.

“I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect,” she added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani tweeted: “I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead.”

“I’m grateful to the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence. The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition. The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm.”

Police officials, including Jessica S. Tisch, are expected to provide further updates. Investigators have said there is no indication at this stage that the incident is linked to terrorism.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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