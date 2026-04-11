Grand Central stabbing update: Suspect identified after 3 hurt in NYC; details on victims out
A machete-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police after stabbing three people on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal
Grand Central stabbing update: A machete-wielding suspect was fatally shot by police after stabbing three people on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday morning, authorities said. Now, new details about the suspect and victims have emerged.
What happened at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday?
The attack unfolded around 9:50 AM ET, when the man moved onto the platform and became involved in a confrontation, according to law enforcement officials. He was reportedly armed with a machete and began attacking passengers, injuring three elderly victims.
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First details on victims
The victims, who have not been identified yet, have been described as a 65-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man. Police said at least one victim was initially in critical condition, while all three were transported to hospital and are now expected to survive. Two officers were also taken to hospital and were listed in stable condition.
Grand Central stabbing suspect identified
Meanwhile, CNN and NBC sources cited officials to report that the suspect has been identified by authorities. No name has been released yet. According to officials, the situation escalated into a tense standoff lasting roughly 10 minutes. Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced toward them. He was then shot by police and later died from his injuries.{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, CNN and NBC sources cited officials to report that the suspect has been identified by authorities. No name has been released yet. According to officials, the situation escalated into a tense standoff lasting roughly 10 minutes. Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he instead advanced toward them. He was then shot by police and later died from his injuries.{{/usCountry}}
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Authorities said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, with a history of prior arrests, including incidents involving menacing behavior and attacks with sharp objects.{{/usCountry}}
Authorities said the suspect was already known to law enforcement, with a history of prior arrests, including incidents involving menacing behavior and attacks with sharp objects.{{/usCountry}}
The suspect had reportedly been acting erratically on a subway train.
Kathy Hochul, Zohran Mamdani react
New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the violence, stating on social media that ‘innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence’.
“I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect,” she added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani tweeted: “I have been briefed on an incident that occurred at Grand Central Station this morning. Reports indicate a man slashed three people on the platform with a machete. Officers shot the man when he did not drop the machete. He has since been pronounced dead.”
“I’m grateful to the NYPD for their quick response and for preventing additional violence. The three victims were taken to the hospital and are thankfully in stable condition. The NYPD is conducting an internal investigation and will release body-worn camera footage, as it does in all incidents involving the discharge of an officer's firearm.”
Police officials, including Jessica S. Tisch, are expected to provide further updates. Investigators have said there is no indication at this stage that the incident is linked to terrorism.