Grand Haven Township house fire: Was it a murder-suicide? Latest updates after 8 found dead

A tragedy unfolded in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, on Friday after eight people were found dead inside a home following a suspicious fire.

Six children and two adults were found dead inside a home in Grand Haven Township, Michigan, on Friday. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire around 8:30 a.m. in the 14900 block of Riverside Trail. Upon arrival, authorities found six children and two adults dead inside the residence.

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Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jacob Sparks later told MLive that some of the victims had suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide, though Sparks emphasized that it remains only a theory and has not been confirmed.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the cause of the fire.