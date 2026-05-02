Green Card alert: What is Americans First Immigration Act? US eyes to scrap lottery, tighten visas

In a significant reform that may impact millions of Green Card applicants and holders, Alabama Republican Representative Barry Moore introduced a new immigration proposal on Thursday, which he claimed would transform the manner in which foreigners enter the US, whether legally or illegally. In a post on X, Moore described the Bill as a re-evaluation of national priorities.

The Americans First Immigration Act aims to restructure US immigration, focusing on high-demand skills and immediate family sponsorship while reducing family-based immigration.(X/@unumihaimedia)

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“Today, I introduced the Americans First Immigration Act to overhaul our immigration system. The days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. It’s time our system serves Americans again,” he wrote.

According to Fox News, the proposed legislation closely aligns with the "America First" immigration policy linked to Donald Trump. This Bill aims to limit legal immigration pathways, decrease the categories for family-based sponsorship, and abolish the diversity visa lottery, while redirecting attention to applicants possessing high-demand skills.

Moore, the sponsor of the measure in the House, stated that the objective is to amend sections of the current immigration law to prioritize US citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} “My Bill draws a hard line — the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My Bill draws a hard line — the days of putting illegals, random diversity lotteries and foreign labour ahead of American workers are over. Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them, and that means selecting individuals who will strengthen our economy, respect our laws, and share our values.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Americans First Immigration Act: New Bill to target Trump policies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Americans First Immigration Act: New Bill to target Trump policies? {{/usCountry}}

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Moore stated that the objective is to realign immigration policy in a manner that better supports American workers and serves the national interest. "Our immigration system should serve the American people, not undercut them," Moore remarked, as per Fox News.

Alongside the restructuring of legal immigration routes, the proposed legislation would abolish the diversity visa lottery program and impose significant restrictions on family-based immigration.

Sponsorship would primarily be confined to immediate family members, thereby terminating the broader chain migration practices that have been integral to US immigration policy for many years.

The proposed legislation also seeks to codify various policies that were enacted during President Trump’s tenure, which were previously established through executive action. By enshrining these policies into law, the bill would render them more challenging for subsequent administrations to overturn.

Here's what the Bill's supporters have to say

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Proponents of the bill contend that it would enhance border security, safeguard American employment, and establish a more predictable and economically driven immigration framework. Similarly, critics are anticipated to express concerns regarding the reduction of legal immigration avenues and the potential repercussions on families.

Here's what's next

The trajectory of the bill in Congress is still unclear. However, its introduction highlights the ongoing emphasis on immigration reform as a primary concern for Republican legislators.

Moore is presently campaigning for the US Senate seat in Alabama, a contest that is attracting national interest. He has garnered the support of Trump, which may significantly influence the Republican primary and enhance Moore’s visibility among conservative constituents throughout the state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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