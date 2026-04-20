Green Card holders alert: USCIS issues stern warning amid immigration fraud crackdown, ‘If you cannot pay…’

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday issued a new warning to Green Card holders, saying that it is intensifying its efforts against fraud and criminal violations.

What is Green Card?

USCIS warns Green Card holders of intensified fraud enforcement, reviewing past approvals and inviting reports of suspicious activity.(X/@unumihaimedia)

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A Green Card, formally referred to as a Permanent Resident Card, is provided by USCIS to foreign nationals who have been authorized to reside and work indefinitely in the United States. Individuals who possess this card are recognized as Lawful Permanent Residents.

Also Read: US visa row: Indian students face record 61% visa rejection rate; experts issue major warning

USCIS Director issues warning

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that the administration is broadening its enforcement initiatives and reviewing previous cases, including those that were approved in earlier years.

With the addition of new special agents to the agency, USCIS is set to launch several tip lines to enable individuals to report suspected immigration fraud.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow wrote, “No tip is too small. We will look into it along with our partners at ICE and with CBP. People who are perpetrating fraud, STOP! Because we are going to find you. If you have already done it and you think you have gotten away with it, we are going back." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow wrote, “No tip is too small. We will look into it along with our partners at ICE and with CBP. People who are perpetrating fraud, STOP! Because we are going to find you. If you have already done it and you think you have gotten away with it, we are going back." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He mentioned that the agency is reviewing previous approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He mentioned that the agency is reviewing previous approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Edlow, they are assessing older cases and are revisiting and re-evaluating cases for people who received Green Cards and other benefits during the Biden administration when there was a lack of vetting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Edlow, they are assessing older cases and are revisiting and re-evaluating cases for people who received Green Cards and other benefits during the Biden administration when there was a lack of vetting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Edlow also associated this action with wider enforcement priorities. “Our primary mission is to keep Americans safe. Despite challenges from radical, activist judges, we remain committed to protecting this country. Keeping America safe is our charge—and we will do it unapologetically,” he stated. What implications does this have for Green Card holders? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edlow also associated this action with wider enforcement priorities. “Our primary mission is to keep Americans safe. Despite challenges from radical, activist judges, we remain committed to protecting this country. Keeping America safe is our charge—and we will do it unapologetically,” he stated. What implications does this have for Green Card holders? {{/usCountry}}

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Regarding eligibility, Edlow stated that financial self-sufficiency is a crucial consideration.

“We want people to come to this country who can take care of themselves and are not going to be drains on the public coffers. If you cannot pay for yourself and take care of yourself, you are not going to get a Green Card in this country,” he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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