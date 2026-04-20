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Green Card holders alert: USCIS issues stern warning amid immigration fraud crackdown, ‘If you cannot pay…’

The USCIS is stepping up fraud enforcement for Green Card holders. Director Joseph Edlow announced a review of past cases.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 03:35 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Saturday issued a new warning to Green Card holders, saying that it is intensifying its efforts against fraud and criminal violations.

What is Green Card?

USCIS warns Green Card holders of intensified fraud enforcement, reviewing past approvals and inviting reports of suspicious activity.(X/@unumihaimedia)

A Green Card, formally referred to as a Permanent Resident Card, is provided by USCIS to foreign nationals who have been authorized to reside and work indefinitely in the United States. Individuals who possess this card are recognized as Lawful Permanent Residents.

Also Read: US visa row: Indian students face record 61% visa rejection rate; experts issue major warning

USCIS Director issues warning

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that the administration is broadening its enforcement initiatives and reviewing previous cases, including those that were approved in earlier years.

With the addition of new special agents to the agency, USCIS is set to launch several tip lines to enable individuals to report suspected immigration fraud.

Regarding eligibility, Edlow stated that financial self-sufficiency is a crucial consideration.

“We want people to come to this country who can take care of themselves and are not going to be drains on the public coffers. If you cannot pay for yourself and take care of yourself, you are not going to get a Green Card in this country,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

uscis eligibility immigration fraud us top news us news us visa green cards
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Green Card holders alert: USCIS issues stern warning amid immigration fraud crackdown, ‘If you cannot pay…’
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