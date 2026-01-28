Greg Bovino fired? Social media silence fuels claims as Trump says 'just a little change'

Multiple reports on Monday suggested that Greg Bovino has been removed from his high-profile role as Border Patrol "commander-at-large." According to a report from The Atlantic, Bovino is being reassigned to his previous position as Border Patrol sector chief in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire in the near future. A demonstrator displays a sign during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

CNN also reported that the Department of Homeland Security suspended Bovino's access to his social media accounts effective immediately.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin disputed those reports, however, writing on X, “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As Karoline Leavitt stated from the White House podium, Bovino is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

Despite the denial, Bovino’s social media accounts have gone silent, with no new posts since Monday. The sudden inactivity has fueled speculation that he may have been demoted or dismissed.

His last post, shared Monday, featured a photo of a man described as an "illegal alien" apprehended by federal agents.

"Convicted sexual predator arrested! This illegal alien was convicted for felony Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 and sentenced to 3 years in prison," he wrote. "After serving time in prison, he was removed from the U.S. Yet despite having broken our laws multiple times, he snuck back in. Good thing we found and apprehended him. Finding and arresting criminal illegal aliens—this is why we are deployed across the country."

Trump breaks silence Amid the speculation, President Donald Trump addressed the situation publicly. Speaking to Fox News, Trump discussed sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis and Bovino's departure from the city alongside several Customs and Border Protection agents.

"Bovino is really good. He's a pretty out-there kind of guy — in some cases it's good, maybe not here. It's not a pullback, just a little change. You make little changes," he said.