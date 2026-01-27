Greg Bovino family: What we know about Border Patrol chief’s wife, children, and parents

Gregory Bovino is the US Border Patrol’s commander-at-large and a prominent figure in President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement push. In recent weeks, he is making headlines again because of his role in high-profile operations. However, little verified information is publicly available about Bovino’s private life. Bovino's paternal grandfather emigrated from Calabria, Italy, in 1909 and later received US citizenship. (REUTERS)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Bovino remains in his role, dismissing online claims that he had been removed following a leadership reshuffle. “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said on X on January 27, adding that he “is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

What we know about Greg's Bovino's wife and children Mainstream US media have reported only limited details about Bovino’s immediate family.

According to reporting by the Chicago Sun-Times and public records, Bovino is married and has children, but neither his wife nor his children have spoken publicly or been named in credible news reports.

The outlet reported that when journalists visited Bovino’s residence near El Centro, California, his wife declined to comment. Officials later confirmed that security around the residence had been increased following threats linked to Bovino’s role in immigration enforcement operations.

No photographs, interviews, or public statements from Bovino’s family members have been published by any major news outlets.

Parents and immigrant roots According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Bovino's mother, Betty Hartley, comes from a long-established family in North Carolina’s “High Country,” with records tracing her roots in the region back several generations. Hartley, the daughter of a town council member, was active in civic life in the resort town of Blowing Rock, where she helped found a charitable Women’s Club and served as secretary of the local chamber of commerce.

Bovino’s father, Michael Bovino, traces his ancestry to Italy, with family roots in rural, working-class settings.

Public reporting has also examined Bovino’s family's immigrant lineage. His paternal grandfather emigrated from Calabria, Italy, in 1909 and later obtained US citizenship, eventually bringing other family members to the United States through legal migration channels.

Joseph Sciorra, director of academic programs at the Calandra Italian American Institute at the City University of New York, noted the contrast between that history and Bovino’s current role.

“It’s astonishing to see a person whose grandfather was an immigrant engaging in such abhorrent and violent treatment of contemporary migrants,” Sciorra said, as per Chicago Sun-Times.

Bovino has frequently referenced “Ma and Pa America” in public remarks, framing his enforcement approach as a defence of American families.

An episode in Greg Bovino’s childhood In 1981, Gregory's father, Michael, killed a 26-year-old woman in a drunk-driving crash in North Carolina. Court records show Michael Bovino admitted to being intoxicated at the time and later served a prison sentence.

Following the incident, the family’s bar was sold, Bovino’s parents divorced, and custody of the children was awarded to their mother.

Gregory Bovino was 14 years old at the time.

In addition to his parental background, there is no verified public information about how his wife or children view his work, where they primarily reside, or how his role has affected their lives.