Gypsy Rose Blanchard's past boyfriends and social media accounts in focus amid Ken Urker's death: All about Ryan Scott Anderson and Nicholas Godejohn

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's past relationships and personal life have come into focus after her ex-fiance Ken Urker died at the age of 33. Urker was found dead in his Louisiana home, on his birthday, on Thursday.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's past relationships have come into focus after ex-fiance Ken Urker's death. (X/@PopBase)

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Blanchard shared that Urker had died of an overdose and noted she was not sure if it was intentional or not, People reported. and the matter remains under investigation. Blanchard had reportedly texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn't get a reply back, after which Urker's body was found by his family members.

Notably, Urker and Blanchard had been engaged while she was behind bars over her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's killing. However, the two had broken things off in 2020, after being engaged for about a year and Blanchard married another man after getting out of jail. Here's all you need to know about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's past relationships.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard relationships: All on Ryan Anderson, Nicholas Godejohn

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Deep Dive What events led to the engagement between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker? Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker became engaged during a prison visit in October 2018, after they had been corresponding since 2017 when Urker watched the documentary 'Mommy Dead and Dearest' and wrote to Blanchard. Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker break off their engagement? Blanchard and Urker's engagement was broken off in 2020, reportedly due to a deterioration in their relationship after news surfaced of Blanchard being engaged to another man in 2019. How has Gypsy Rose Blanchard's social media presence changed after Ken Urker's death? Following Ken Urker's death, Gypsy Rose Blanchard decided to go off social media, stating she wanted a more private life and to focus on creating art, distancing herself from constant associations with her past.

{{^usCountry}} Gypsy Rose Blanchard boyfriend used to be Nicholas Godejohn. The two had met on a dating site in 2013, with Buzzfeed News reporting that they would text about their future together, including what they'd name their babies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gypsy Rose Blanchard boyfriend used to be Nicholas Godejohn. The two had met on a dating site in 2013, with Buzzfeed News reporting that they would text about their future together, including what they'd name their babies. {{/usCountry}}

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However, they only met in person in 2015. In June 2015, Godejohn traveled to the Blanchard home near Springfield and stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard 17 times. Meanwhile, Blanchard hid in the bathroom and covered her ears.

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Godejohn was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action. He is at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point. While Godejohn had asked for a fresh trial in 2022, saying he had ineffective counsel, this motion was denied.

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Speaking on Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill, Godejohn said the time with Blanchard was ‘the best days of my life’.

“From the very beginning, I just knew we were soulmates. Those five days when I was actually with her, physically with her, those five days were the most intense, and magical, and awe-inspiring days I’ve ever had,” he said, adding, “Somehow I just knew, deep within my heart, some way me and her would end up being together in the end. There’s no other option, we gotta do it. I wanted to make sure her mom was not going to harm her anymore. I made sure of that.”

While it was not known what led Blanchard and Godejohn to break up, but the relationship deteriorated after news broke of Blanchard being engaged to another man in 2019.

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Blanchard was also briefly married to a prison pen pal, Ryan Scott Anderson. He had sent her a letter in 2020, and their correspondence kicked off from there. While they got married after Blanchard was released from jail, the two divorced on March 28, 2024.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard social media accounts

There has also been a lot of interest in Blanchard's social media profiles as well amid Urker's death. However, Blanchard is off social media now. Earlier, she had a TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube profiles.

However, her LinkTree to the profiles notes that these do not exist any more. Explaining her decision to go off social media to People, Blanchard said "I decided to shift gears because I got tired of people constantly tying my name to my past. I’ve started to crave a more private life and wanted to redirect my energy toward something that truly brings me peace and creating art does that for me.”

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