H-1B hiring at University of Michigan sparks row amid ‘No American qualified’ worries; netizens say 'They don't want…'

Amid the ongoing visa row in the US, public universities throughout the nation are facing backlash after H-1B hiring announcements circulated on social media, reigniting worries that qualified American workers may be overlooked for specific job opportunities.

University of Michigan H-1B hiring sparks uproar

The University of Michigan's H-1B job postings have sparked backlash over concerns that American job seekers are being overlooked. (Unsplash)

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Independent journalist Chris Brunet posted screenshots on X that display two recent announcements from the University of Michigan, revealing its intention to employ foreign workers via the H-1B visa program. The job openings mentioned included an Intermediate Software Developer with an annual salary of $72,100 and an Intermediate Database Administrator with a salary of $75,000.

In reference to these announcements, Brunet stated: “The University of Michigan has filed 2 notices of intent to hire H-1B workers. Intermediate Software Developer, salary: $72,100. Intermediate Database Administrator, salary: $75,000. No American software or database developers were qualified for these positions.”

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All we know about job posting

{{^usCountry}} The job postings were associated with various departments at the university's Ann Arbor campus, such as the Office of Medical Student Education and the Unit for Laboratory Animal Medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The job postings were associated with various departments at the university's Ann Arbor campus, such as the Office of Medical Student Education and the Unit for Laboratory Animal Medicine. {{/usCountry}}

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The H-1B visa applications have once more highlighted concerns regarding the purported excessive utilization of the program by institutions funded by taxpayers, especially during a period when numerous Americans still express challenges in securing jobs in the technology and professional fields.

Netizens react

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Meanwhile, several X users reacted to Brunet's post, with one writing: “All they talk about in Michigan is how bad unemployment is, took me almost a year to get a job.”

“Many friends I know who have kids who went to school there, AMERICAN CITIZENS, can’t get a job after graduating while many of their foreigner friends have been hired by top corporations,” another said.

“I can do both and willing to do it for cheaper. They don't want Americans unfortunately,” a third person stated.

H-1B hiring and growing criticism

The criticism extends beyond the recent H-1B job postings at the University of Michigan. Earlier this year, Brunet had disseminated similar H-1B intent notices from various public universities, such as the University of Arkansas, Indiana University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Michigan.

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In March, he provided documents indicating the University of Michigan’s intention to recruit three Business Analysts via the H-1B program. The positions offered annual salaries of $73,000, $83,841, and $112,763, The American Bazaar reported,

Brunet's reporting also included Indiana University. According to the documents he presented, the university had posted notices for a Software Engineer position with a salary of approximately $74,000 and a Data Analyst role with an annual compensation of around $85,000 under H-1B hiring protocols.

These revelations have exacerbated the ongoing debate regarding the balance between attracting global talent and prioritizing domestic employment, especially within publicly funded universities.

The scrutiny of H-1B visa applications is no longer limited to the technology sector. Hiring decisions involving foreign workers across various industries, including healthcare, education, and other professional domains, are increasingly capturing public attention.