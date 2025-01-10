H-1B Visa new rules: 10 key updates to know as 2025 registration opens next week

The United States is set to implement a modernised version of the H-1B visa programme, effective January 17, 2025. This move aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and efficiency in hiring global talent. The updated rules, announced by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), also address growing concerns of fraud from employers, employees, and advocacy groups. The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

Enhancing competitiveness and flexibility

“These improvements to the programme provide employers with greater flexibility to hire global talent, boost our economic competitiveness, and allow highly skilled workers to continue advancing American innovation,” Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security according to Business Standard.

The reforms are expected to slightly benefit Indian professionals, who make up a big portion of H-1B visa holders. In 2023 alone, Indian nationals accounted for 72.3% of the 386,000 H-1B visas issued.

The updated H-1B programme comes alongside other modernised rules for nonimmigrant visas, including the L1 and Student visas. The final rule was released on December 18, 2024 and will be effective from January 17, 2025. USCIS will publish a revised Form I-129 on January 17, 2025 to reflect these changes.

Key updates to the H-1B programme

Revised criteria for specialty occupations

The definition of "specialty occupation" has been refined to ensure clearer requirements for eligible roles.

Degrees required for H-1B positions must now be "directly related" to job duties.

Updated Cap-Exempt rules

Nonprofit and governmental research organizations will qualify as cap-exempt if their primary function is research.

Institutions like universities, affiliated nonprofit entities, and government research organizations are allowed year-round petitions.

Simplified Processes

Students on F-1 visas transitioning to H-1B status won't face much trouble due to automatic cap-gap extensions.USCIS will speed up processing for H-1B extensions and revisions.

Stricter Safeguards

Measures to prevent abuse of the H-1B lottery include penalties for bulk applications by employers. Enhanced compliance inspections will ensure the integrity of the process.

Entrepreneurs and Controlling Interest

Individuals with controlling interest in their sponsoring organisations can qualify for H-1B visas under stricter conditions.

Preventing lottery abuse

Stricter measures will be implemented to curb bulk applications, ensuring fairness for genuine applicants. The goal is to minimise the potential for abuse of the H-1B program and ensure that it benefits both employers and skilled foreign workers.

Better Employer-Employee relationship

Employers must now provide more detailed documentation to prove the existence and continuation of a legitimate employer-employee relationship.

Digital approach

The USCIS is moving towards adopting digital technologies to modernize and secure the H-1B lottery and application processes, ensuring greater efficiency and transparency.

Additional info

USCIS has introduced a beneficiary-centric selection process for H-1B registrations, prioritising unique beneficiaries over multiple employer registrations.

Starting FY 2025, valid passport or travel document information must be provided for each registered beneficiary.

A new edition of Form I-129 (dated April 1, 2024) will be required for submissions starting on that date.

The FY 2025 H-1B registration period runs from March 6, 2024, to March 22, 2024, and must be completed via the USCIS online system.