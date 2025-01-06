H-1B visa: Here's how much it will cost you in 2025

The H-1B work visa program of the US which allows employers there to hire foreign workers, also comes with several fees that varies depending on the type of petition being filed as well as the employer's status. A photo of US and India flags in New Delhi(AP)

Thus, it is important to be aware of the costs associated in applying for the highly sought-after visa, as the 2025 financial year comes closer.

Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

H-1B visa costs in 2025

1) H-1B registration

Cost: $10

This registration fee with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in March each year for the H-1B lottery has been in place since March 2024.

2. USCIS filing

Base filing fee: $460

Anti-fraud fee: $500

The base $460 fee applies to all H-1B petitions, while the $500 anti-fraud fee is compulsory for all initial and change of employer petitions.

3. Additional fees for certain employers

Cost: $4,000

This applies to employers with more than 50 employees, where more than 50% of the workforce is on H-1B or L-1 visas, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016, and will remain in effect until September 30, 2025.

4. Premium processing fee (optional)

Cost: $2,805

This is an optional service for employers to expedite the H-1B petitions processing to just 15 calendar days. It increased in 2024 to $2,805.

Total estimated costs

For employers not subject to the additional $4,000 fee:

$10 (registration fee) + $460 (base filing fee) + $500 (anti-fraud fee) = $970

For Employers Subject to the Additional $4,000 Fee:

$10 (registration Fee) + $460 (base filing fee) + $500 (anti-fraud fee) + $4,000 (additional employer fee) = $4,970

With Premium Processing:

$2,805 will be added for the expedited processing, which brings the total for employers opting for premium processing to $3,775 or $7,775, depending on the employer status.

Also Read: What is the salary of Apple's new Indian-origin CFO Kevan Parekh? Details here

Who pays for the H-1B visa?

The responsibility of paying H-1B visa fees usually falls on the employer, but there are some rules about some costs which may get passed down to the employee

Employer

Base Filing Fee ($460): The employer is to pay this while filing the H-1B petition with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Anti-Fraud Fee ($500): This fee is mandatory for initial and change-of-employer petitions and is the employer’s responsibility to cover the cost.

Additional Employer Fee ($4,000): Employers with more than 50 employees, where more than 50% of the workforce is on H-1B or L-1 visas, must pay this additional fee as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016.

Premium Processing Fee ($2,805) (Optional): The employer who wants premium processing to speed up the application process, must pay this $2,805 fee.

Employee

H-1B registration fee ($10): This is generally paid by the employer as part of the electronic registration process, but in some cases, the employer may pass this cost on to the employee.

Visa Stamping Fees, other costs: The employee is usually responsible for the visa stamping fees as well as the costs incurred during the visa interview process at a US embassy or consulate.

Also Read: Chinese hack compromises more US telecom firms than previously known: Report

Important Regulations

Employer must pay the required fees: The employer must pay for the mandatory fees, which includes the base filing fee, anti-fraud fee, and additional employer fee, according to US immigration laws.

Employee can’t pay certain fees: The employer is prohibited from requiring employees to pay for certain fees, like the base filing fee a ts well as the anti-fraud fee, to prevent the employee’s wages from being reduced due to these costs.