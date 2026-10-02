Halle Berry's children: All about son Maceo-Robert and daughter Nahla as ex-husband Olivier Martinez accuses her of child abuse

Olivier Martinez has filed for a temporary restraining order against his ex-wife, Halle Berry, accusing her of physically abusing their 12-year-old son, Maceo, according to court documents reported by Page Six.

What are the allegations?

Halle Berry has two children. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

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Olivier Martinez alleges that on September 26, 2026, Berry jumped on Maceo, put her hands around his neck and choked him. He also claims Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, was present during the alleged incident.

According to the court filing, Martinez further alleges that Berry has wrestled Maceo to the ground and made him “tap out” on multiple occasions over the past year and a half.

Martinez is seeking sole custody of Maceo and has asked the court to order Berry to stay away from both him and their son. Berry had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of the report.

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Who are Halle Berry’s children?

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{{^usCountry}} Halle Berry has two children: daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with former partner Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she shares with Olivier Martinez. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Halle Berry has two children: daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with former partner Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she shares with Olivier Martinez. {{/usCountry}}

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Nahla was born on March 16, 2008, while Maceo was born on October 5, 2013. Berry has generally kept both children out of the spotlight and rarely discusses their private lives publicly.

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Who is Nahla Ariela Aubry?

Nahla is Berry’s daughter with model Gabriel Aubry. Berry and Aubry began dating in 2005 and welcomed Nahla in 2008 before ending their relationship.

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Nahla graduated from high school in 2026 and has since started college out of state. Her graduation brought Berry and Aubry together publicly as they celebrated their daughter’s milestone.

Berry has spoken about the mixed emotions of watching Nahla leave home for college, describing the transition as difficult while also expressing pride in her daughter.

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Who is Maceo-Robert Martinez?

Maceo is Berry’s son with French actor Olivier Martinez. The former couple married in 2013 and separated in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, with the pair initially sharing legal and physical custody of Maceo.

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The former couple have continued to have disagreements over their son’s upbringing. In 2024, Berry sought sole legal custody, arguing that Martinez was not cooperating with their co-parenting arrangements. Martinez disputed Berry’s claims.

The latest allegations mark another development in their long-running custody dispute.