Halle Berry confirms engagement to Van Hunt: Here’s everything to know about her fiancé

“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no," Halle said on the show. Jimmy Fallon immediately asked her, “But that’s not the case?" Clearing up the confusion, she said, “No, that’s not the case. I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’"

Halle Berry is ready to walk down the aisle again. After dating musician Van Hunt for six years, the Oscar-winning actor finally confirmed their engagement during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . She used the platform to clear up rumours that she had previously rejected his proposal, explaining that while they haven't picked a wedding date yet, she definitely said yes to spending the rest of her life with him.

The announcement obviously came with a bit of sparkle. Jimmy congratulated the pair, saying, “I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple,” after which Halle proudly showed off her ring. She said, “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it.” Jimmy then playfully teased her about the size of the diamond, quipping, “Oh, a little.”

About the ring Eagle-eyed fans first spotted her new jewellery at a London screening of her latest movie, Crime 101, and again at a recent New York press stop. While the specific designer hasn't been named, jewellery specialists have noted that the piece favours timeless character over modern trends. The ring features a central diamond on a gold band, framed by a halo of dark stones. Experts suggest the style is reminiscent of early 20th-century antique designs, likely featuring a European-cut diamond accented by onyx or deep blue sapphires.

The Halle-Van relationship timeline Halle and Van first connected in 2020 during the pandemic after being introduced via text by Van's brother, who worked for the actor's menopause care brand, Respin. The two exchanged messages and spoke over the phone for months before finally meeting face-to-face. The couple made their relationship public in September 2020.

The couple’s journey to this announcement wasn’t entirely smooth. Back in June 2025, Van revealed in an interview with Today.com that his proposal had been left in a state of limbo, suggesting it was still pending Berry’s response at the time and even hinting that a little encouragement might help move things along.

Given Halle's high-profile romantic history, her cautious approach was understandable. The actor has been married three times previously, including unions with former MLB player David Justice, singer Eric Benét, and actor Olivier Martinez. However, after six years of steady partnership, the couple has clearly moved past the hesitation. By showing off her ring on national television, Halle has signalled that she is finally ready to embrace a fourth chapter in marriage. Van, who was also previously married and has a son from a prior relationship.