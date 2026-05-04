Hantavirus outbreak: 5 things to know about virus as three dead on Atlantic Cruise Ship passengers

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship along the coast of Africa has led to the deaths of three passengers. One case has been confirmed as the death from hantavirus, while others are still under investigation, as per the New York Post. Three dead on cruise ship as suspected hantavirus outbreak raises health concerns. (AFP)

The first victim, a 70-year-old man has died after suffering from a severe hemorrhagic fever. The virus gained wider public attention last year when it was identified as the cause of death of Betsy Arakawa, who is a classical pianist and wife of actor Gene Hackman, according to the New York Post.

WHO says ‘risk to the wider public remains low’ The World Health Organization has urged the public to stay calm. "The risk to the wider public remains low. There is no need for panic or travel restrictions," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said in a statement, as reported by AFP. He added that hantavirus infections were "uncommon and usually linked to exposure to infected rodents."

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