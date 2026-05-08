Hantavirus predicted in 2022? Post on Covid, new outbreak viral after cruise ship fiasco

The Hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship, that left three dead, has many worrying. Public health officials around the world are now trying to trace people who came in contact with the hantavirus victims. Amid fears of Hantavirus spreading, a post from 2022 has gone viral. The person there seemingly predicted this situation four years back.

Health experts reportedly don't expect the Hantavirus outbreak to turn into an epidemic but are trying to trace people who came in contact with the victims aboard the cruise ship. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Hantaviruses usually spread when people breathe in contaminated residue of rodent droppings. Normally, hantaviruses do not spread easily between people. However, the Andes virus, which was on the cruise ship may be able to spread between people in rare cases, as per Associated Press. Further, the agency noted that viruses can change.

Thus while fears of an epidemic are not largely on the mind of health officials, they are exercising caution after the outbreak on the cruise ship, as per AP. The vessel is headed towards Canary Islands, where the rest of the passengers will disembark. The cruise had people from at least 12 different countries including several US states, such as Arizona, California, Georgia and Texas, AP further noted. A Dutch couple and a German national make up the three who died of the hantavirus outbreak.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, until the situation is fully under control, many are on the edge of their seats, having lived through the horrors of the coronavirus. Memories of COVID and the lockdowns it brought are fresh in almost everyone's minds across the world. Thus, the 2022 post which came up has sparked a lot of discussion around it, because the person seemed to predict the end of the COVID epidemic and guess at the start of the Hantavirus epidemic. Here's what was said on the viral 2022 X post. What does X post say on COVID, Hantavirus? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, until the situation is fully under control, many are on the edge of their seats, having lived through the horrors of the coronavirus. Memories of COVID and the lockdowns it brought are fresh in almost everyone's minds across the world. Thus, the 2022 post which came up has sparked a lot of discussion around it, because the person seemed to predict the end of the COVID epidemic and guess at the start of the Hantavirus epidemic. Here's what was said on the viral 2022 X post. What does X post say on COVID, Hantavirus? {{/usCountry}}

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The X post has been made by someone who goes by ‘soothsayer’. The term refers to a prophet, who can predict the future through magical, intuitive, or spiritual means. It was most often used in Old English and appears in works of Shakespeare for example. Most famously, in Julius Caesar, the soothsayer is the one who warns Caesar ‘b]eware the ides of March,’ indicating the day he would be betrayed by Brutus and the others, and stabbed.

The person on X appears to have leaned into the persona as their bio says “reads the future.” The individual simply wrote back in 2022, “2023: Corona ended.” They followed it up with “2026: Hantavirus.”

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The post has gone viral and drawn reactions from social media influencers to even Polymarket, which calls itself the 'world's largest prediction market'.

“It’s all one big show,” wrote a person. Another added “This has to be a simulation.” Polymarket quipped “bro needs to get on Polymarket.”

One person, bewildered by what was going on, asked Grok how this was possible. The AI chatbot replied “Just a spooky coincidence, not prophecy. Hantavirus is real but rare and not person-to-person in most strains.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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