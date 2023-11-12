Hawaiian pond turns ‘bright pink’ prompting scientists to launch investigation

Scientists are investigating the cause behind a pond turning pink at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge in Maui, Hawaii. Meanwhile, tourists have been warned to stay away from the water and not drink it, according to a report by Fox News.

This Nov. 8, 2023, photo provided by Leslie Diamond shows the pond at the Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Maui, Hawaii, that turned pink on Oct. 30, 2023. Officials in Hawaii are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Leslie Diamond via AP)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tests have been conducted to find out the reason behind the occurrence and algae bloom has been ruled out as the reason. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service( USFWS) are trying to ascertain if the organism halobacteria, which thrives in a high-salt environment, is the reason. The report highlights that the National Wildlife Refuge in Maui, is facing drought conditions but in similar situation in the past, the pond had never turned pink.

"I just got a report from somebody that was walking on the beach, and they called me up like, ‘There’s something weird going on over here,’" refuge manager Bret Wolfe told the Associated Press.

Wolfe shared that currently the pond's salinity level is 70 parts per thousand which is more than twice that of seawater.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Blue Lagoon in Iceland gets closed after around 1400 earthquakes measured in the region in 24 hours

Meanwhile, visitors are flocking in large numbers to witness the pond which has turned pink.

"We prefer that they come to hear about our mission conserving native and endangered waterbirds and our wetland restorations, but no, they’re here to see the pink water. If that’s what gets them there, it’s OK. It is neat," said Wolfe.

As a precautionary measure, USFWS has also warned people to not consume any fish from the pond.

"We will be continuing to gather information and will keep the public informed. As a precautionary measure, we recommend that people keep a safe distance and not enter the water, don’t consume any fish from the water, and ensure that pets don’t drink the water," said the USFWS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!