Blue Lagoon in Iceland gets closed after around 1400 earthquakes measured in the region in 24 hours

Iceland's famous tourist spot Blue Lagoon has been closed for tourists for a week from November 9 to November 16. According to the Icelandic Met Office, around 1400 earthquakes were measured in the Reykjanes Peninsula region in 24 hours leading up to around midday on Thursday. Seven of the earthquakes on Thursday, had a magnitude of four or above. Blue Lagoon in Iceland(X(formerly Twitter)/@BlueLagoonIS)

“While the accumulation of magma continues, seismic activity can be expected on the Reykjavík Peninsula because the magma intrusion causes increased tension in the area,” shared the Icelandic Met Office.

The official account of Blue Lagoon Iceland on X(formely Twitter) have shared that the tourist spot will be closed until 7 a.m. on November 16.

"We have made the proactive decision to temporarily close, until 7 a.m. on November 16. Civil Protection’s level of uncertainty has not been raised. We continue to monitor the situation, prioritizing safety and well-being," shared Blue Lagoon Iceland.

"The primary reason for taking these precautionary measures is our unwavering commitment to safety and wellbeing. We aim to mitigate any disruption to our guests' experiences and alleviate the sustained pressure on our employees," read the message on Blue Lagoon Iceland's official website.

What is Blue Lagoon famous for?

Blue Lagoon is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula and is around 50 minutes from Iceland's capital, Reykjavik. In 2012, it was declared one of the 25 modern wonders of the world by National Geographic. It’s the largest manmade geothermal mineral bath in the world.

The tourist spot is world-famous for its geothermal pools which attracts people as a form of adventure and for its scenic beauty. It is considered to be a mineral-rich spa which has skin healing properties. The waters of the lagoon are milky-blue and steam rises off it.

Tourists with skin conditions, also prefer to visit the place in hopes of getting healed.

