Watch: Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts again, unleashing lava fountain over 1,000 feet, officials warn of health risk

The most recent eruption of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island sent lava gushing more than 1,000 feet into the sky on Sunday. Kilauea Volcano eruption: Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, which is roughly 200 miles and a number of islands southeast of Honolulu, was the site of the eruption. (X@theinformant_x)

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, which is roughly 200 miles and a number of islands southeast of Honolulu, was the site of the eruption. Kilauea and Mauna Loa are situated in the national park and the latter is the world's largest active volcanoes.

According to the US Geological Survey, Kilauea, which has a peak elevation of 4,091 feet, is among the most active volcanoes in the globe. It has been experiencing a lava eruption from its Halemaumau crater since December 23. The current eruption from Halemaumau, which is a component of the greater caldera at the summit of Kilauea, is on its 23rd episode.

Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii: Respiratory and health issues

USGS updates indicate that the May 25 eruption lasted approximately six hours in two of Halemaumau's vents, with the south vent stopping at 10:25 p.m. local time and the north vent ending at 9:48 p.m.

The main concerns of officials are high concentrations of volcanic gas, such as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, and water vapor, which can have severe consequences downwind.

A visible haze of volcanic smog, known as vog, is produced when sulfur dioxide mixes with the environment. They can lead to respiratory issues as well as other health issues when vog and sulfur dioxide levels are high.

Other issues include volcanic debris from lava fountains and what is referred to as “Pele's hair.” The volcanic glass strands that make up Pele's hair can group together to resemble tumbleweeds.

Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii: Any advise issued to visitors

Although strong winds can send the light particles downwind, the volcanic shards fall within a few hundred yards of eruptive vents.

Pele's hair and other pieces on the ground can irritate skin and eyes, therefore officials advise locals and tourists to limit their exposure to these particles.