‘He was not that interested, he actually walked away,’ Vivek Ramaswamy's wife Apoorva reveals how they met

In a video posted to X by Vivek Ramaswamy, his wife Apoorva Ramaswamy is seen telling a small crowd in Osceola how the two of them met. Vivek, standing beside her, also participated in the conversation.

Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife Apoorva walks on stage after a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

“Voters in Iowa want to know the story how Apoorva and I met. Here’s how,” Vivel captioned the video.

“It was a party, and Vivek was a law student, I was in my first week of med school – it was probably about the last party I went to,” Apoorva said, as the crowd laughed. She said that she saw Vivek there, who seemed like the “most interesting person in the room.”

“I went up, and I introduced myself to him,” Apporva said, humorously adding that when Vivek introduced himself, she “unfortunately” told him she met another Vivek in med school. “He was not that interested, he actually walked away,” Apoorva said, laughing.

“Later that night, we ran into each other again. We realised how much we have in common, how much we shared, and the fact that we were neighbours,” adding, “Here we are, we’ve been together ever since.”

Vivek went on to say that his parents always told him “who you marry matters,” adding that they would teach the same to their children. “Neither of us grew up in economic privilege,” Vivek said, clarifying that they did not grow up in poverty either. “But we had the ultimate privilege of having two parents in the house, instilling in us a focus on education, the belief in God – and we are trying to give our two sons that same upbringing now in Ohio. But I see no reason why every kid in this country shouldn’t at least have a chance to enjoy that privilege too, and I think that’s part of the example we want to set as a family in the White House.”

Apoorva is alaryngologist. According to The Ohio State University, she “specializes in treating swallowing and voice disorders that can occur in patients who have undergone treatment for cancer.” “Patients who come to see me had other health conditions, and after recovering from those, they have persistent issues with things like eating and communicating,” her profile says.

