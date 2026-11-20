Record-breaking rainfall flooded parts of San Francisco and other Bay Area communities on Wednesday, November 18, prompting residents to question the city’s response after homes and businesses were inundated. Flooding conditions continued on Novemver 19.

Record-breaking rain floods San Francisco, more flooding expected during Thanksgiving week. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Some residents said buses and other vehicles travelling through flooded streets pushed water into properties and worsened the damage.

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Downtown San Francisco recorded 2.31 inches of rain on November 18, the highest daily rainfall for that date since records began in 1918, according to ABC7 News. The amount was close to the city's average rainfall of 2.6 inches for the entire month of November.

Deep Dive How much rain did San Francisco receive on November 18? Downtown San Francisco recorded 2.31 inches of rain on November 18, the highest daily total for that date since records began in 1918. That was close to the city’s average rainfall for the entire month of November. Why could flooding worsen in Marin County during Thanksgiving week? Heavy rain is expected to coincide with unusually high king tides, which NOAA predicts could exceed seven feet. The National Weather Service forecast rain from November 23 to 26, potentially increasing the risk and duration of flooding. Should drivers travel through flooded streets in the Bay Area? No. Officials advised people to avoid walking or driving through floodwater and to check road conditions before travelling. Marin County also urged residents to avoid nonessential travel from 9 am to 4 pm between November 24 and 26, especially in flood-prone areas.

The storm left several streets underwater, with residents reporting flooded homes, garages and businesses. City officials urged people to stay away from flooded roads and avoid walking or driving through standing water.

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Photos and videos from across the Bay Area showed streets submerged in floodwater, vehicles navigating inundated roads and water entering homes and businesses.

The visuals captured the impact of the heavy rainfall, as residents raised concerns about the damage caused by traffic moving through flooded neighbourhoods.

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Marin County warns of more flooding during Thanksgiving week

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Further flooding is possible in parts of the Bay Area during Thanksgiving week, as heavy rain is expected to coincide with unusually high tides.

Marin County officials have warned residents and commuters to avoid nonessential travel between 9 am and 4 pm from Tuesday, November 24, through Thanksgiving Day on November 26, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts king tides exceeding seven feet during the period. The National Weather Service has also forecast rain from November 23 to 26, which could increase the risk and duration of flooding.

Authorities have advised residents to check road conditions before travelling and never drive through floodwater.