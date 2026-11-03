'Love affair that will last forever': Helen Sharp and Adam Robinson remembered after Florida Learjet crash kills family

Helen Sharp's ceramics business page on Instagram, ‘Helen Sharp Ceramics’, shared how she'd met Adam Robinson after their family's demise in the Florida Learjet crash.

Helen Sharp along with tech entrepreneur husband, Adam Robinson, and their two kids were killed in the Florida Learjet crash. (Instagram/helensharpceramics)

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Sharp, Robinson, and their two young children were among the nine killed on Sunday when the private jet went down near Greenacres around 11:50am CT (10:50pm MT) on Sunday. The Learjet 60 was going to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas after departing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

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Robinson and Sharp's families released statements after the crash, saying “With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1.” The post further detailed their devotion to the kids and said theirs “were the love affair that will last forever.”

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Deep Dive Where did Helen Sharp meet Adam Robinson? Helen met Adam while living abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She also started her PR company, Influential PR, during her years there. What happened before the Learjet crashed in Florida? The pilot reported icing and moderate turbulence before requesting to climb and declaring an emergency. Investigators said the jet showed signs of breaking apart before impact; the cause was still under investigation. Who from Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp’s family died in the Learjet crash? Adam and Helen, their children Emma and Charlie, and Anita Maria Cetina were among the nine people killed. Cetina was identified as the family’s nanny and was remembered for caring for the children.

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Now, Sharp's business has also released a statement, detailing how she met, Robinson, the tech entrepreneur.

How Helen Sharp met Adam Robinson?

Sharp's business noted that she loved to travel and was a gifted ceramic artist. Helen Sharp reportedly met Robinson while she was living abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Helen was talented, creative, and so much fun. She loved to travel and was a gifted ceramic artist. She spent years living abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she met the love of her life, Adam, and started her PR company, Influential PR. Together, they built a life rooted in family, adventure and love. Helen adored her family. Her happiest place was next to Adam and their two beautiful children, along with their dog Bonnie, who was always by her side (and usually in her lap),” the post added.

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It further said about Helen Sharp, “On behalf of friends and family, it is with a heavy heart that we share that our dearest Helen was taken from us too soon. If you knew Helen, you knew how full of life she was. She simply radiated.”

The statement noted that Sharp “had friends from every chapter of her life”. She had friends from Houston who she grew up with, and those from the University of Arizona, as well as “people she met during her years abroad and their time in Austin and Aspen.”

“To know Helen was to love her. The number of people grieving Helen and Adam is a testament to how many people were lucky enough to have them in their lives. Helen embodied a life well lived. She embraced the world, made beautiful things, built lasting relationships, and loved her people fiercely. Her light was extraordinary, and it will continue to shine through the artwork she made, the legacy she built, and the countless lives she touched,” the statement also said.

What happened to the Learjet?

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The Learjet showed signs of midair breakup before the impact, as per the investigation into the crash. The plane was at about 35,000 feet when it first reported icing conditions and turbulence which was moderate but manageable.

While the first officer requested a climb to 37,000 feet, citing increased precipitation, the crew issued a mayday call about 20 seconds later. The crew then reported rapid descent, initially at 10,000 feet per minute and then at 20,000 feet per minute.