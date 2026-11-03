The Final Seconds Before a Learjet Plunged Into a Florida Street

BOCA RATON, Fla.—It went from a calm request for a better route to sheer panic in a matter of seconds. A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed into a residential area in Florida’s Palm Beach County on Sunday, erupting in a fireball and killing everyone on board. Photo: Aki Kuusisto/UGC/Reuters A Learjet pilot called air-traffic control for clearance to fly higher Sunday at about 12:50 p.m. local time as a storm was generating ice and turbulence at an air temperature of negative 52.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The pilot said the crew was managing the ice on the business jet and noted they were picking up precipitation. Suddenly, everything changed. “Mayday, mayday, we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot called out from within the cockpit of the doomed Learjet, according to air-traffic audio from LiveATC.net, her voice clearly alarmed. Quickly the flight stopped being able to ascend and began nosediving, falling faster and faster with every second. “Declare an emergency,” she soon shrieked. “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute!”

Deep Dive What happened in the final seconds before the Florida Learjet crash? Did severe weather cause the Learjet crash in Palm Beach County? Did the Learjet break apart before it hit the ground?

“We are going to crash into the ground,” she said, noting the plane was banking 60 degrees. She shrieked again. “Holy f— we’re out of time.” Silence. Video footage shows the business jet nosediving into a thoroughfare in Palm Beach County. It exploded in a ball of fire, killing all nine people on board and injuring a nearby driver. The impact left a large crater in the road. The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane appeared to have broken apart as it plunged toward the ground, leaving a half-mile-long debris field scattered among ballfields, businesses and homes. NTSB member Thomas Chapman said the weather conditions are a major focus of the investigation. The probe would also examine how the pilots and air-traffic controllers decided the plane’s flight path. “The factual details of how this transpired is exactly what we’re trying to determine,” Chapman said. “Who knew what and when and what actions were taken and whether those actions were appropriate.” The flight was en route from Austin, Texas, to Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas, with seven passengers and two crew members. Nathalia Filgueiras, the 20-year-old co-pilot who was in the cockpit, died in the crash, her stepfather Thiago Corteleti said. Family members identified the passengers as Austin, Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp and their two children ages 4 and 2. The family was flying with the children’s caretaker, Anita Maria Cetina, and friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, according to a joint statement from the families. “All we know is that our daughter is down there, under the ground with that airplane,” Corteleti said Monday outside the family’s home in Boca Raton, Fla. The plane involved in the accident—a Learjet 60—was operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jets. An Aurora Aviation representative said the company is cooperating with the investigation. A significant storm system capable of producing strong updrafts, heavy precipitation and icing moved over Southern Florida on Sunday. It consisted of cumulonimbus clouds with some cells reaching relatively high intensity, according to aviation data provider AirNav Systems. One storm cell moved from west to east and intensified significantly near where the aircraft passed, according to AirNav Systems, which said its weather data indicated moderate to severe icing conditions as well as moderate turbulence in the area.

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