Bootstrapped tech boss Adam Robinson's eerie plane crash analogy resurfaces after Florida tragedy

Before becoming an entrepreneur, he worked on Wall Street at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital. He later moved into business, launching several ventures, including one he eventually sold.

Adam Robinson , 44, was the founder and CEO of Retention.com and RB2B, two successful bootstrapped companies that help businesses identify website visitors and access B2B contact information.

Adam Robinson, an Austin-based tech entrepreneur known for building multi-million-dollar software companies without venture capital, was among nine people killed when a private Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday.

What is known about the cause of the Learjet 60 crash that killed Adam Robinson?

What is known about the cause of the Learjet 60 crash that killed Adam Robinson?

What did Adam Robinson mean by saying you don’t need VC to build a business?

What did Adam Robinson mean by saying you don’t need VC to build a business?

The post has resurfaced following news of his death in the Florida plane crash.

In April 2026, he shared a post on X that read: “You don’t need to crash a plane to learn to fly … and you don’t need VC to build a business.”

Robinson was a strong supporter of building businesses without outside investment. He regularly shared his experiences and advice on growing companies into multi-million-dollar businesses with small teams and limited resources.

What happened in the plane crash? The Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

While cruising at around 35,000 feet, the crew reported light clear icing and moderate turbulence. Minutes later, the aircraft entered a rapid descent, with reports indicating an overspeed condition.

The jet crashed near Military Trail in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday. The impact created a crater and triggered a massive fire.

All nine people aboard were killed.

The passengers included Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, their children Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, their nanny, Anita Maria Apellido Cetina, and family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

One person on the ground was also injured but survived.

Official statements The families of the victims released the following statement:

"With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1.

Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives. Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.

Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly.

Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.

We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us.

We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made."

Retention.com and RB2B also issued a statement:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Adam Robinson, our CEO and co-founder, his wife Helen and their two young children, who died in a tragic plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, on November 1, 2026.

Adam was much more than our CEO. He was a friend, a mentor and a bold, outspoken leader who lived life to the fullest. He cared deeply about the people around him and brought energy and conviction to everything he built. His loss is deeply felt across our team and the tech community, as we collectively mourn this significant loss.

Our hearts are with Adam and Helen’s family and loved ones, and with everyone affected by the crash. We ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Our immediate focus at Retention.com, RB2B, and Moltsets is supporting our employees and Adam and Helen’s family. We are grateful for the kindness and support extended to them and our team."

Who were the pilot and co-pilot? The aircraft was flown by Captain Jeff Gregory, 55, from Pennsylvania, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, from Boca Raton, Florida. Both died in the crash.

Filgueiras earned her pilot's license at 17 and had logged more than 1,300 flight hours. She worked for a charter company based in Fort Lauderdale and hoped to pursue a career as a commercial airline pilot.

Her family described her as responsible and hardworking.

Also Read: Learjet co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras texted boyfriend about ‘turbulence’ minutes before fatal Florida crash

What is the latest on the investigation? The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash. A preliminary report is expected in the coming weeks and may provide more details about the aircraft's final moments and the circumstances leading up to the accident.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined.