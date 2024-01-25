He's back! Jon Stewart is returning to host 'The Daily Show,' but who is he?

Jon Stewart, the iconic host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," is making a surprise return to late-night TV. He is set to take back the reins of "The Daily Show" for one night a week through the 2024 presidential election. His first show is scheduled for Feb. 12, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. FILE PHOTO: Jon Stewart holds his awards for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Daily Show Vacancy

Since Trevor Noah stepped down in late 2022, "The Daily Show" has been without a permanent host. Jon Stewart's return brings back a familiar face to guide citizens through the craziness of the upcoming election season.

Stewart as Executive Producer

Not only will Jon Stewart be back in the hosting seat, but he'll also be an executive producer for all episodes of "The Daily Show." His influence promises to shape the show's content and perspective.

Monday Nights Special

Stewart will host the show on Monday nights from February until November, providing a unique touch to the late-night landscape. It's a welcome change that's sure to inject new energy into the show.

A Legacy of Influence

During Jon Stewart's 16-year run on "The Daily Show," he became a prominent political and media critic. His focus on politics transformed late-night TV, paving the way for others like Stephen Colbert and John Oliver.

Returning to cable television for just one night a week presents challenges in a landscape that has shifted since 2015. Stewart will navigate a different political climate and contend with a changed late-night format.

Even after Stewart's departure, "The Daily Show" under Trevor Noah continued to thrive. Last week, it won the Emmy for best talk show, showing the lasting impact of Stewart's legacy.

Fans are buzzing with excitement over Stewart's return, anticipating his unique blend of humour and incisive commentary to provide much-needed clarity during the election season.