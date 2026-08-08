Hidden Forest Fire near Bend, Oregon, sparks evacuations near Arnold Ice Cave in Deschutes County: Map, updates

Update: The Hidden Forest Fire, which broke out near Bend, Oregon, on Friday afternoon, has grown to 50 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Fire near Bend, Oregon. (Representational Image/ REUTERS)

More than 150 personnel are on the scene, with firefighting resources including Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), Large Air Tankers (LATs), water scoopers, engines, dozers and overhead personnel.

Evacuation notices

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Level 3 — GO NOW

Forest Service Road 18 in the area of Arnold Ice Cave.

Level 2 — BE SET

Areas west of Highway 20 near Horse Ridge.

Swamp Wells Road in the areas of Fuzztail Butte and Swamp Wells Butte.

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{{^usCountry}} Level 1 — BE READY {{/usCountry}}

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Fort Rock Road south of Horse Ridge and west of Highway 20.

Authorities provide update

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office urged residents and recreation users in the affected areas to follow all evacuation guidance as firefighters continue battling the blaze.

"Residents and recreation users in the affected areas should follow all evacuation guidance from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews are actively responding, and updates will be provided as conditions change," the sheriff's office said.

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Initial report: A fast-moving wildfire dubbed the Hidden Forest Fire has prompted evacuation orders and warnings near Arnold Ice Cave in Deschutes County, Oregon. The fire is estimated at 20 acres.

What we know so far

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The fire is burning in the Hidden Forest area southeast of Bend, near the Arnold Ice Cave recreation area. Authorities have urged residents in affected zones to monitor official evacuation notices and be prepared to leave at a moment's notice as fire conditions can change rapidly.

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Evacuation alerts

A Level 3: Go Now Evacuation status has been issued for Zones EAS-701 & LAP-569-B.

A Level 2: Be Set status has been issued for Zones LAP-569-A & EAS-702-B.

A Level 1: Be Ready status has been issued for Zone EAS-702-A.

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See the evacuation map here.

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What authorities said

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the fire, stating, "A wildfire has broken out about 12.5 miles southeast of Bend off China Hat Road in the area of Arnold Ice Cave. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 1 (Get Ready), Level 2 (Get Set), and Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices for nearby areas."

"At this time, no structures are threatened, but the area is a high‑use recreation destination, and the Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area. The fire is burning primarily in sagebrush and juniper at this time."

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