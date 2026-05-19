Hillary Clinton targets Trump over ‘anti-weaponization’ fund, Jan. 6 pardons and IRS settlement

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken to X to criticize President Donald Trump over the newly created “anti-weaponization” fund. She accused him of using taxpayer money to benefit political allies and supporters tied to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump for creating an 'anti-weaponization' fund, accusing him of misusing taxpayer money to benefit January 6 Capitol rioters.(Eric Canha-Imagn Images and REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo)

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"Trump didn’t just pardon his followers who stormed the U.S. Capitol. He’s now set them up for payments through a slush fund he created to reward his allies—out of your tax dollars. You could not make this up,” Clinton wrote on X on Monday.

Clinton's comments came after the Trump administration announced on Monday that a $1.7 billion fund would be established to reimburse the Republican president's associates who feel the Justice Department mistreated them under Joe Biden's presidency.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Trump issues dire warning to Iran to accept peace deal DOJ's “Anti-Weaponization Fund” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Trump issues dire warning to Iran to accept peace deal DOJ's “Anti-Weaponization Fund” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As part of an agreement to settle President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service about the disclosure of his tax returns, the Justice Department announced the "Anti-Weaponization Fund." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of an agreement to settle President Donald Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service about the disclosure of his tax returns, the Justice Department announced the "Anti-Weaponization Fund." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a filing on Monday in federal court in Florida, where the president filed a lawsuit earlier this year, Trump's attorneys revealed the case's dismissal. The lawsuit claimed that a prior disclosure of his and the Trump Organization's private tax documents led to “reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump and the other Plaintiffs’ (his sons) public standing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a filing on Monday in federal court in Florida, where the president filed a lawsuit earlier this year, Trump's attorneys revealed the case's dismissal. The lawsuit claimed that a prior disclosure of his and the Trump Organization's private tax documents led to “reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump and the other Plaintiffs’ (his sons) public standing.” {{/usCountry}}

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On his first day back in office, the president commuted or pardoned the sentences of supporters who had rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Since then, his Justice Department has looked into and prosecuted some of his alleged enemies and authorized payments to supporters involved in the Trump-Russia probe.

In addition to being a very unconventional answer, the fund would be another indication of the administration's desire to reward allies who, before Trump's election, were investigated, charged, and convicted.

In a statement introducing the fund, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described it as "a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress."

Read more: Donald Trump’s White House ballroom funding hits US Senate roadblock

Democrats protest the move

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Alongside Clinton's remarks, other democrats and government watchdogs immediately vowed to oppose the "corrupt" and unprecedented resolution. They raised concerns that it would unfairly use taxpayer funds to enrich those close to the president and provide opportunities for baseless accusations of political persecution.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement, “This case is nothing but a racket designed to take $1.7 billion of taxpayer dollars out of the Treasury and pour it into a huge slush fund for Trump at DOJ to hand out to his private militia of insurrectionists, rioters, and white supremacists, including those who brutally beat police officers on January 6, 2021, and sycophant accomplices to his election stealing schemes.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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